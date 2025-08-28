Subscribe To Premium
JinkoSolar module sales recover as manufacturing losses worsen

By JP Casey
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

‘Latin American solar sector stands at a pivotal moment’ – SolarPower Europe

INA Solar breaks ground on 4.5GW solar cell plant in Madhya Pradesh

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

JinkoSolar module sales recover as manufacturing losses worsen

China’s six ministries hold PV symposium, signalling further efforts to bolster industry regulation

Pacific Channel launches Fund V to support 10GW renewables portfolio in New Zealand

Australia: Pacific Energy claims ‘first’ off-grid solar-plus-storage plant to power NSW mine

JinkoSolar sold 41.8GW of modules in the first half of 2025. Image: JinkoSolar.

Leading Chinese module manufacturer JinkoSolar has sold 41.8GW of PV modules in the first half of the year, despite posting growing financial losses for its manufacturing subsidiary.

The company’s second quarter module shipments of around 24.3GW are in line with many of the shipment figures recorded in previous quarters, and a significant increase over the 17.5GW of modules shipped in the first quarter of this year. JinkoSolar noted that by the end of June, it was the first module manufacturer to have delivered over 350GW of solar modules.

The company’s recent module, wafer and cell shipment trends are shown in the graph below. Overseas shipments have accounted for an increasingly significant proportion of these sales, with more than 60% of module shipments in the first half of 2025 going to overseas markets.

India has emerged as a key market for Chinese solar cells, with India importing US$607.9 million of cells in the second quarter of this year, and China accounting for two-thirds of module imports to India. Africa has also imported more Chinese modules in the last year, with sales of Chinese modules to Africa increasing 60% year-on-year to over 15GW.

Looking ahead, JinkoSolar expects to sell 20-23GW of modules in the third quarter of this year, and 85-100GW of modules for the full year 2025. This would put the company’s 2025 sales in line with both many of the quarterly sales figures reported in the last year, and the full-year sales figure of around 92.7GW sold in 2024.

However, the company did not announce its wafer or cell shipments for the second quarter of this year, and has not released a forecast for shipments of these products for the remainder of the year. This is a contrast to much of the company’s historic financial reporting, and comes at a time when wafers and cells are accounting for an increasing volume of total Chinese solar product sales, as overseas countries look to import Chinese wafers and cells to build modules domestically, rather than import whole modules made in China.

Jinko Solar Co. posts losses of US$589.3 million

In less encouraging news for the company, JinkoSolar’s manufacturing subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., reported both declining revenues and overall losses in the first half of this year. Operating revenue fell from RMB47.3 billion (US$6.6 billion) in the first half of 2024 to RMB31.8 billion (US$4.4 billion) in the first half of 2025, and follows the 2024 full year results that saw the company’s net income fall 98.78% year-on-year.

These sustained financial struggles resulted in a loss for the company in the first half of this year, losing RMB4.2 billion (US$589.3 million), compared to turning a profit of RMB1.7 billion (US$230.7 million) in the first half of 2024.

While the company did not publish forecasts for the remainder of 2025, its parent company, JinkoSolar, noted that its forecasts for manufacturing capacity remain unchanged. In its full year 2024 results, JinkoSolar said that it expects to reach total manufacturing capacity of 130GW, 120GW and 95GW for modules, wafers and cells, respectively, by the end of 2025, and it repeated these forecasts in its mid-year results.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, data dispatch, financial results, jinko solar, jinkosolar, manufacturing

Egyptian prime minister Mostafa Madbouly (centre) during the signing ceremony.

Egypt to build 4GW solar, 1GWh battery storage manufacturing facility

August 28, 2025
Bahraini, Chinese, Egyptian and Emirati groups have agreed to develop a new solar and storage manufacturing facility in Egypt
Image: Ali Mkunbwa/Unsplash
Premium

US solar could pay ‘tens of billions’ in duties after Biden’s AD/CVD moratorium ruled illegal

August 28, 2025
US solar companies could potentially pay “tens of billions” of dollars in retroactive duties on products imported from Southeast Asia between June 2022 and June 2024, following a decision from the US Court of International Trade (CIT).
The plant will produce N-Type PV cells to meet growing demand for locally manufactured products. Image: Boviet Solar.

Boviet Solar completes exterior construction of 3GW PV cell plant in North Carolina

August 28, 2025
Boviet Solar has completed exterior construction work on its 3GW PV cell manufacturing facility in Greenville, Pitt County, North Carolina. 
China’s six ministries hold PV symposium at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

China’s six ministries hold PV symposium, signalling further efforts to bolster industry regulation

August 28, 2025
Another high-level inter-departmental symposium on the PV industry was held in Beijing last week, which focused on four key areas including low-prices.
Daqo New Energy previously increased its annual polysilicon production guidance to 129,000 – 132,000MT. Image: Daqo New Energy.

Daqo losses stabilise as polysilicon production exceeds sales for the first time this year

August 26, 2025
Daqo New Energy has posted gross losses of US$81.4 million in Q2 2025, up from losses of US$81.5 million in Q1.
The storage facilities should have a minimum capacity of 30% of the total installed power generation capacity. Image: Raphael Cruz via Unsplash

Utility-scale PV investment drops and small-scale soars in first half of 2025 – BloombergNEF

August 26, 2025
Investment in utility-scale solar fell by 19% in the first half of 2025, as global investment in all renewable energy projects grew by 10%.

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
