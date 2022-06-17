Subscribe
JinkoSolar powers first overseas factory by 100% renewables

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Manufacturing, Modules
Southeast Asia

Robot assembly at one of JinkoSolar’s production facilities. Image: JinkoSolar

Solar Module Super League manufacturer JinkoSolar has powered its first overseas factory solely from renewable sources.

The RE100 factory in Malaysia produces around 7GW of vertically integrated solar cell-module capacity and is powered through utility-scale power purchase agreements (PPAs) for both solar and hydropower assets.

With this PPAs, the plant makes it one of the largest solar corporate buyers of renewable energy in Southeast Asia, according to JinkoSolar.

Rooftop solar is also expected to be added to the facility before the end of 2022 and power part of the 335 million kWh annual consumption of the plant when at full capacity.

Dany Qian, vice president of JinkoSolar, said: “This is another important milestone on JinkoSolar’s journey to fully power all its operations with clean power. It also provides a timely reminder of the critical role a solar pioneer company like Jinkosolar plays in leading a society-wide transition to renewable energy.”

In the past weeks, JinkoSolar inked different supply deals with China Datang and Aldo Solar for its n-type Tiger Neo modules totalling 1.6GW.

As the module manufacturer is ramping up its production of n-type modules, earlier this year JinkoSolar spoke with PV Tech Premium about its intention to be at the forefront of the n-type transition, especially with TOPCon cells and modules.

