Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

By JP Casey
November 4, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

News

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

News

Lack of pricing consensus slows down European PPA deals – Pexapark

News

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Australia mandates three-hour free solar electricity for households from 2026

News

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Australia: Sun Energy’s 132MW Merredin solar PV plant leads performance ranking in October

News

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

News

The Solar PV industry needs to step up to face major challenges in sourcing and transparency

Features, Guest Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A BayWa r.e. solar-plus-storage system.
Germany signed just three PPA deals in the third quarter of the year, for a combined capacity of 169MW. Image: BayWa r.e.

Average renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) deal price in Europe fell marginally to €46.37/MWh (US$53.36/MWh) in the last week of October, but this relative stability in deal prices comes as the number of deals signed has decreased.

This is according to the latest figures from Pexapark, which attributes the decline in the number of deals signed to “a lack of PPA pricing consensus” across Europe. Pexapark’s figures are broadly in line with those from fellow analyst LevelTen Energy—which reported that solar PPA prices had remained relatively stable, but fallen slightly, in the third quarter of this year—and Pexapark’s reporting shows that just three deals were signed in Germany in the third quarter, demonstrating this slowdown in dealmaking.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

These deals accounted for a total capacity of 169MW, and were “largely confined to niche on-site corporate arrangements,” according to Pexapark.

Pexapark demonstrates this trend further using a metric it calls “transactable price range”, the range between the highest and lowest bids received for an offtake contract that together show the maximum price range for which a deal could be signed. The graph below shows that, in the German solar space, April, May, June and July saw a healthy number of offers made for each project, leading to a wide transactable price range, but such a breadth of offers has not been apparent since August.

Graph from Pexapark showing 'transactable price range' in Germany.
There has been no transactable price range in German solar PPAs since August. Image: Pexapark.

“The challenges observed in Q3 clearly show that the disconnect between price, driven by developer costs and regulatory benchmarks, and value, driven by forward prices, capture risk and buyer appetite, is a primary constraint on renewables dealmaking,” explained Pexapark COO and co-founder Luca Pedretti.

“When bid ranges fall short of minimum offer ranges, transactions stop. This isn’t due to a lack of ambition—it’s a symptom of poor information and understanding of pricing by different counterparties.”

Uncertainty in solar, complexity in storage

Pexapark suggests two key forces are affecting the European solar sector and slowing down the completion of deals. One pertains to solar itself, where buyers have “continually lowered capture assumptions” due to long-standing concerns of curtailment and negative pricing in Europe. Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium spoke to think tank Ember Climate about the vulnerabilities of Europe’s grids, with more than half of the continent’s power systems having “limited” electricity import options.

This uncertainty has caused buyers to lower offer prices for solar PPAs, as they are pricing in risk from oversupply and negative pricing into their bids.

The second force is the growth of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with an uptick in the number of deals signed for projects that consist of renewable power generation co-located with batteries. In the UK, for instance, around 70% of new solar and wind projects that started operations in the first half of this year were co-located with batteries, in part to sidestep some of the concerns with the country’s grid capacity.

However, according to analysis from LevelTen Energy, the prominence of co-location has introduced additional complexities to renewable offtake dealmaking, slowing down the pace of deals being signed as developers and offtakers alike are having to manage more variables for each of their deals. While greater integration of storage into Europe’s renewable energy sector may well improve the reliability of renewable electricity generation in the long-term, in the short-term it is sharpening the learning curve for developers and offtakers in the sector.

Setting a precedent in Italy and the UK

However, the Pexapark report does include some more positive trends for the European renewables sector, particularly in the form of Italy, which it says demonstrates a “strategic counterpoint” to growing concern and reluctance to sign deals.

The report argues that “structured, long-term regulatory frameworks” have secured investor confidence in the sector, and this is borne out in two key metrics: Italy saw ten renewable PPA deals signed in the third quarter of this year, an increase over the previous quarter; and offtake deals have seen a broader and healthier transactable price range than in Germany.

Graph from Pexapark showing 'transactable price range' in Italy.
Italian solar PPAs have maintained a healthy transactable price range in the first half of this year. Image: Pexapark.

The graph above, covering the Italian wind sector, demonstrates how Italy has maintained a broad enough transactable price range to encourage investor confidence, even though this range has shrunk in line with diminishing investor optimism across Europe.

Supportive government policies have also helped prop up investor confidence in Italian renewables, with its latest renewable energy tender drawing 10GW worth of bids for new solar projects. This follows Italy exceeding 40GW of cumulative solar installations over the summer.

Similarly, the UK’s Labour government has sought to approve more renewable energy capacity since its election last year, particularly in the storage space. The graph below shows that the government has approved 2.2GW of solar-plus-storage capacity in the first half of this year, close to the total solar-plus-storage capacity approved in 2023 and more than in both 2021 and 2022.

Graph from Pexapark showing UK renewable project approvals.
The UK approved more onshore wind-plus-storage capacity in the first half of this year than in the whole of 2024. Image: Pexapark.

Indeed, the UK has already approved more onshore wind-plus-storage in the first half of this year than the entirety of 2024, with co-located renewable capacity approvals across technologies already in line with the year-end totals of previous years.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
Co-location, europe, finance, germany, italy, pexapark, ppa, solar-plus-storage, storage, uk

Read Next

The Acton solar-plus-storage project.

Syncarpha completes construction at solar-plus-storage project at former chemical manufacturing site

November 4, 2025
Syncarpha Capital has completed construction work at the 7.1MW Acton solar-plus-storage project in the US state of Massachusetts.
Clēnera's Atrisco solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico.

Enlight bags US$150 million tax equity for 128MW New Mexico solar project

November 4, 2025
Israel-headquartered IPP Enlight has secured US$150 million in financing to support a solar-plus-storage project in the US.
A solar project in the US.

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

November 3, 2025
US renewables developer EnergyRe has reached financial close on a solar PV portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
A ContourGlobal solar project.

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

November 3, 2025
IPP ContourGlobal has closed its first renewable energy project financing in the US, as it continues to expand its presence in the country.
Image: Getty

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

October 31, 2025
US independent power producer (IPP) Treaty Oak Clean Energy has signed two environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPA) with social media and data giant Meta.
Scatec project in Brazil

Scatec construction revenues exceed power production revenues in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025
Scatec posted development and construction (D&C) revenues of NOK1,760 million (US$175.1 million) in the third quarter of this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EnergyRe bags US$370 million for South Carolina PV projects

News

ContourGlobal closes first US solar project financing for 324MW Colorado project

News

Meta signs 385MW solar offtake agreements for data centre

News

What does the upcoming Section 232 on polysilicon need to answer? 

Features, Editors' Blog

Acen Australia’s 400MW Stubbo Solar project reaches full commercial operation

News

Runergy develops 26.55% efficient M10 TOPCon solar cell

News

Upcoming Events

Powering Certainty: Bankable Energy Storage, with Elementa 2 Pro from Trina Storage

Upcoming Webinars
November 12, 2025
10am PST / 1pm EST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany