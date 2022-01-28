Solar Media
LONGi increases wafer prices by 4% as hopes of falling costs fade

By Sean Rai-Roche
Central & East Asia

LONGi increases wafer prices by 4% as hopes of falling costs fade

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

News

Hecate Energy passes first application stage for a 500MW solar PV project in New York

News

Green Arrow Capital buys 500MW+ of solar PV projects in Spain

News

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

News

European solar developers call for solar supply chain strategy, target 20GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Sunrun upsizes loan facility to US$425m to reflect higher valuation

News

NEM 3.0 proposal would cut California’s residential solar market in half by 2024, says WoodMac

News
Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has raised its wafer prices for a second time in just over a month as hopes of falling costs fade and China shuts down for a week for its annual Luna New Year holiday.

LONGi yesterday (27 January) upped the price of its P type M10 165μm Mono Wafer (182/247mm) to US$0.888. Its P type M6 165μm Mono Wafers (166/223mm) have increased to US$0.744. And its P type 165μm Mono Wafer (158.75/223mm) has risen to US$0.717.

The latest price hike follows an increase on 16 January 2022, which was caused by an earthquake disrupting production in Qinghai.

There had been hopes the price of wafers would fall after LONGi dropped its prices by 5% on 16 December 2021. In a statement at the time, LONGi said the price adjustment was triggered by conditions upstream, with wafer price reductions expected to ricochet further down the value chain.

But this has not materialised and LONGi’s price hike yesterday represented a 3.7% jump on the price of its P type M10 165μm Mono Wafer (182/247mm), a 3.8% rise for its P type M6 165μm Mono Wafers (166/223mm) and a 4% increase for its P type 165μm Mono Wafer (158.75/223mm).

Meanwhile, Polysilicon prices edged upwards again this week to RMB238/kg (US$37.4), up 1.7%, according to data from PV InfoLink.   

 PV Tech Premium’s PV Price Watch has been systematically tracking wafer, module and polysilicon prices since the cost crisis began.  

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin to explore the industry transition to n-type mass production. The event concentrates on presentations only; these forming an almost overload of pertinent facts and details to help anyone looking at forming their internal roadmaps for the next few years regarding PV technology trends.
china, longi, longi solar, p-type mono wafers, solar wafers, wafers

GCL-Poly confirms completion of its granular silicon facility, expects US$850m net profit in 2021

January 24, 2022
Major polysilicon and wafer producer GCL-Poly Energy Holdings confirmed the completion of its granular silicon facility and, in a major reversal of last year’s fortunes, is expecting RMB5.5 billion (US$850 million) in net profit for 2021, according to a company statement.

Distributed PV led the way to China installing 53GW of PV in 2021

January 20, 2022
Distributed PV installations in China topped 29GW last year, contributing more than half of total solar installations in the country for the first time.

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

January 17, 2022
Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has launched its new S5 series of high-efficiency PV modules with a maximum power output of up to 670W and an efficiency of 21.57%.
PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

January 16, 2022
Solar wafer prices have experienced a slight increase in price since the middle of last week after an earthquake struck Qinghai earlier this month, disrupting production.

Revealed: The top 10 PV module suppliers in 2021 – part one

January 13, 2022
Finlay Colville, head of market research at Solar Media, reveals the top ten PV module suppliers last year in the first of a two-part blog, exploring not just shipment volumes but also the overall supplier bankability.

Tongwei expects 2021 profit to more than double as manufacturer benefits from pricing trends

January 10, 2022
Upstream solar major Tongwei has forecasted for profits to more-than-double in its 2021 financial year on the back of increased material and cell prices experienced last year.

US renewables firms claim US$2bn lost each month amidst Build Back Better deadlock

News

Climate-specific O&M for PV power plants

Featured Articles, Features

Brookfield Renewable nets 13GW solar pipeline through Urban Grid acquisition

News

SunPower hit by US$31 million cracking issue, warns of further drags on Q4 results

News

Tesla’s 2021 solar installs reach four-year high of 345MW

News

NextEra Energy CEO: Build Back Better is an ‘accelerator, not something that we would need’

News

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
March 8, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany
