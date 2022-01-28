LONGi increases wafer prices by 4% as hopes of falling costs fade

Cell production at a LONGi facility. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has raised its wafer prices for a second time in just over a month as hopes of falling costs fade and China shuts down for a week for its annual Luna New Year holiday.

LONGi yesterday (27 January) upped the price of its P type M10 165μm Mono Wafer (182/247mm) to US$0.888. Its P type M6 165μm Mono Wafers (166/223mm) have increased to US$0.744. And its P type 165μm Mono Wafer (158.75/223mm) has risen to US$0.717.

The latest price hike follows an increase on 16 January 2022, which was caused by an earthquake disrupting production in Qinghai.

There had been hopes the price of wafers would fall after LONGi dropped its prices by 5% on 16 December 2021. In a statement at the time, LONGi said the price adjustment was triggered by conditions upstream, with wafer price reductions expected to ricochet further down the value chain.

But this has not materialised and LONGi’s price hike yesterday represented a 3.7% jump on the price of its P type M10 165μm Mono Wafer (182/247mm), a 3.8% rise for its P type M6 165μm Mono Wafers (166/223mm) and a 4% increase for its P type 165μm Mono Wafer (158.75/223mm).

Meanwhile, Polysilicon prices edged upwards again this week to RMB238/kg (US$37.4), up 1.7%, according to data from PV InfoLink.

