Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

A joint development agreement was recently signed by Masdar and the Georgian Energy Development Fund. Image: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has secured a deal to develop a solar project in the country of Georgia that will have a capacity of up to 100MW.

Set to be Georgia’s largest solar plant, the project will be jointly developed by Masdar and state-owned company Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF).

Masdar said the project will be carried out as part of a larger framework agreement signed with the GEDF last year to develop renewable energy projects in Georgia.

“We look forward to working with the Georgian Energy Development Fund and the government of Georgia on further renewable energy opportunities and will leverage our experience to support the nation’s economic development,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Georgia, which primarily relies on hydropower for electricity generation, is now looking to enhance its energy security and diversify its energy mix, according to Masdar.

In neighbouring Armenia, Masdar recently signed an agreement with the government to develop a 200MW solar plant that will be the country’s largest PV project to date.

That deal followed a host of new solar project development announcements from Masdar last year in markets including Iraq, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.