Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

By Jules Scully
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

Masdar to develop Georgia’s largest solar project

News

Reliance formally acquires 15.5% stake in Sterling and Wilson

News

Azure Power completes India’s largest single solar PV project with 600MW capacity, power generated to supply SECI

News

SunPower in advanced talks to sell commercial and industrial unit

News

Risen unveils US$7 billion expansion plan spanning silicon metal, n-type ingots and modules

News

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

When is the right time for PV repowering?

Featured Articles, Features

What transmission technologies are easing grid connection?

Featured Articles, Features

How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV

Features, Guest Blog
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A joint development agreement was recently signed by Masdar and the Georgian Energy Development Fund. Image: Masdar.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables company Masdar has secured a deal to develop a solar project in the country of Georgia that will have a capacity of up to 100MW.

Set to be Georgia’s largest solar plant, the project will be jointly developed by Masdar and state-owned company Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF).

Masdar said the project will be carried out as part of a larger framework agreement signed with the GEDF last year to develop renewable energy projects in Georgia.

“We look forward to working with the Georgian Energy Development Fund and the government of Georgia on further renewable energy opportunities and will leverage our experience to support the nation’s economic development,” said Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Georgia, which primarily relies on hydropower for electricity generation, is now looking to enhance its energy security and diversify its energy mix, according to Masdar.

In neighbouring Armenia, Masdar recently signed an agreement with the government to develop a 200MW solar plant that will be the country’s largest PV project to date.

That deal followed a host of new solar project development announcements from Masdar last year in markets including Iraq, Uzbekistan and Ethiopia.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
georgia, Georgian Energy Development Fund, masdar

Read Next

Silicon Ranch completes 287MW of solar PV projects to power Meta’s Georgia operations

December 16, 2021
Consumer-owned utility Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) and independent power producer (IPP) Silicon Ranch have completed the construction of three utility-scale solar PV projects with a total capacity of 287MW that will be used to power Meta’s (formerly Facebook) operations in Georgia, US.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Masdar signs Armenia deal, TotalEnergies completes its largest French solar plant

November 29, 2021
A round-up of the latest project news from across the world, including Masdar’s plans to develop solar in Armenia, TotalEnergies completing its largest project in France and Shikun & Binui expanding its US energy portfolio.

Saudi Arabia solar tariffs jump 43% on higher module costs

October 19, 2021
Shortlisted bids in Saudi Arabia’s latest solar tender have jumped significantly on the lowest price recorded in the country’s previous renewables programme, reflecting the hikes in PV equipment costs in recent months.

NanoPV to open manufacturing facility in Georgia, US

October 8, 2021
Thin film module and solar technology manufacturer NanoPV plans to invest over US$36 million in a manufacturing and distribution facility in Georgia, announced state Governor Brian Kemp as he praised Georgia’s “thriving solar environment”.  

BP, ADNOC and Masdar team up in multi-billion dollar investment deal for clean and low carbon energy

September 17, 2021
BP, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Masdar have partnered up to develop low carbon hydrogen hubs and create decarbonised air travel corridors between the UK and UAE in a deal that will see “billions” of dollars of investment.

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

September 6, 2021
French energy major TotalEnergies has agreed to build a 1GW solar farm in Basra region of southern Iraq in a deal worth US$10 billion

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Tech’s top ten stories of the year, 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

Project Briefing: How customised install techniques helped install Singapore’s largest floating solar project

Featured Articles, Features

DOE establishes new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations to scale green technologies

News

When is the right time for PV repowering?

Featured Articles, Features

The PV Review, Q4 2021: Rising prices, policy uncertainty and new product launches

Editors' Blog, Features

How AI can help grids accommodate more solar PV

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe

Solar Media Events
February 1, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2022

Solar Media Events
February 23, 2022
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit USA

Solar Media Events
March 23, 2022
Austin, Texas, USA

Large Scale Solar Europe 2022

Solar Media Events
March 29, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021