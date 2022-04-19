Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

New Zealand developer prepares 1GW PV pipeline with Google exec’s backing

News

NexWafe working on technology development after closing Series C funding round

News

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

News

Gigawatts of solar PV, energy storage advance in Indonesia as Singapore interconnector plans gather pace

News

Mercom Capital warns of ‘significant headwinds’ posing considerable risk to renewables financing

News

Strategies for early PV fault detection

Featured Articles, Features

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

US ROUND-UP: Bridgelink receives US$200m funding for utility PV, Vistra 50MW Texas plant online

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Virginia bill opens tax exemption for residential and mixed-use PV systems

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
23GW of large-scale projects were acquired during Q1 2022, the second highest recorded to date. Image: RES.

Total corporate funding of solar fell by 7% year-on-year to US$7.5 billion in Q1 2022, with Mercom Capital warning of “significant headwinds” that could slow momentum considerably.

Spiralling inflation, supply chain constraints, interest rates and the US Department of Commerce’s investigation into alleged circumvention of AD/CVD tariffs by manufacturers in Southeast Asia have all been flagged by Mercom as obstacles facing the PV industry, with the potential consequence being a significant drop-off in financing activity.

Corporate funding tracked by Mercom jumped by more than 50% sequentially, but fell of 7% year-on-year despite an increase in deal volume during Q1 2022, the total number of deals rising from 36 in Q1 2021 to 49 deals in Q1 2022.

Global venture capital (VC) funding for Q1 2022 reached US$1.2 billion from 26 deals, representative of a 45% sequential decline but an increase year-on-year.

The top five VC-funded deals during Q1 0222 were the US$375 million raised by residential solar platform Palmetto, US$200 million raised by solar software company Aurora Solar, commercial and industrial PV developer DSD Renewables’ raise of also raised US$200 million, US$120 million raised by generation distributed platform Aspen Power Partners and US$100 million raised by US installer PosiGen.

Furthermore, public market financing increased 115% Q/Q with four deals totalling US$2.5 billion, compared to US$1.2 billion raised in four deals in Q4 2021.

Both the funding and number of deals slightly increased Q/Q to US$7.5 billion and 49 deals in Q1 2022. Source: Mercom.

“Although financing activity was strong QoQ with robust demand for solar assets, significant headwinds are building up that can slow the momentum considerably,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO at Mercom Capital Group.

“Continuing supply chain issues, higher inflation, and the interest rate trajectory going forward are already major concerns. Adding to this, if the [US] Department of Commerce decides to impose tariffs on module imports from Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Vietnam, we could be looking at a substantial drop-off in investment activity.”

23GW of large-scale solar projects were acquired in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of almost 10GW compared with Q4 2021 activity, the second highest ever recorded to date according to Mercom Capital Group.

In total there were 82 large-scale solar project acquisitions, two more than the previous quarter, with project developers and independent power producers (IPP) the most active during the quarter with over 17GW of projects acquired, investment firms and funds followed with 3.6GW of acquisitions.

Finally, there have been 29 M&A transactions recorded in Q1 2022 compared to 43 transactions during the previous quarter, while only 20 were made during the same period last year.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
finance, investment, m&a, mercom capital group, project acquisition, venture capital

Read Next

BlackRock led consortium invests US$525m in Tata Power Renewables to support Indian operations

April 19, 2022
A consortium led by private equity giant BlackRock Real Assets has acquired a 10.53% stake in Tata Power Renewables through a INR4,000 crore (US$525 million) investment.

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

April 13, 2022
The latest solar tender in Germany has awarded contracts for just over 1GW of PV projects, but witnessed a slight uptick in prices compared to the previous round.

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

April 12, 2022
Battery storage manufacturer NGK Insulators has invested in EneCoat Technologies, a spin-out of Kyoto University involved in the development of of perovskite solar cells.

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

April 12, 2022
India is set to fall well short of its 2022 solar target of 100GW of installed solar capacity due to the slow uptake of rooftop solar, according to a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) and JMK Research.

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

April 11, 2022
Chilean PV developer Verano Energy has acquired 15 solar projects in Chile totally 116MW for an undisclosed amount, bringing its total project pipeline in the country to over 1.5GW.

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Raptor Maps closes US$22m Series B, funds used for hiring and product development

News

Solar wafer prices rise again amidst COVID supply chain disruption

News

European PPA market ‘more competitive than ever’ as prices jump 8.1% amid deepening energy crisis

News

Nearly 1TW of renewables in US interconnection queues as wait times continue to grow

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Latest German solar auction awards 1.1GW of PV projects as average price edges upwards

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa Valley, USA
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021