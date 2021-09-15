Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Projects
Americas, Europe

Latest

Munich Re acquires 50% stake in two EDF projects in California

News

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

News

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

News

Illinois climate bill to support nearly 10GW of solar PV by 2030

News

BP poaches RWE’s head of renewables as its new gas and low carbon VP

News

Polish developer PAD-RES acquired as JV targets country’s ‘nascent’ solar market

News

US House bill moots programme that would see suppliers punished for not increasing renewables provision

News

US solar sector maintains growth despite supply chain constraints causing price hikes

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The two projects have a combined capacity of 310MWp, with a 50MW / 200MWh battery storage system also included. Image: EDF Renewables

German multinational insurer Munich Re has acquired a 50% stake in two EDF renewable energy projects in California through its global asset management firm MEAG.

The first project, Maverick 6, is a 131MW solar-plus-storage system with a 50MW / 200MWh battery, whereas the second, Maverick 7, is a 179MW solar farm. Both are currently under construction and are expected to come online in December of this year.

Located adjacent to one another in Riverside County, they are situated on federal land within a Solar Energy Zone and Development Focus Area and are controlled by the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

“We are very pleased to announce this strategic partnership with MEAG, who shares EDF Renewables’ long-term investment focus and commitment to decarbonisation,” said Nate McMurry, vice president of divestiture and portfolio strategy for EDF Renewables.

Acting on behalf of Munich Re, MEAG has over 1GW of wind and solar assets under management in the US and Europe and intends to increase its investment in the US market. Across all its clients and operations, MEAG currently manages assets to the value of around €334 billion (US$395 billion), according to a company media release.  

“Partnerships between developers of high-quality renewable energy projects and major institutional investors like MEAG are an important avenue to accelerate the growth of clean energy,” added McMurry.

Holger Kerzel, a member of MEAG’s management board, said the projects “fulfil [MEAG’s] high expectations for sustainable investments”.

Although subject to regulatory approval, the transaction is expected to close in the Q1 2022. Macquarie Capital acted as exclusive financial advisors.

The acquisition comes on the back of EDF subsidiary PowerFlex offering commercial and industrial (C&I) customers onsite solar.  

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
acquisition, edf renewables, MEAG, munich re

Read Next

iSun strengthens residential solar position with SunCommon deal

September 8, 2021
Solar EPC company iSun has bolstered its presence in the US residential segment through an acquisition of installer SunCommon.

US-ROUND UP: Canadian Solar signs long term O&M contracts, EDF Renewables invests in solar-plus-storage projects

September 7, 2021
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Canadian Solar, EDF Renewables and Altus Power

TRIG, Mytilineos strengthen European solar positions with asset purchases

September 7, 2021
Two European solar companies have announced new acquisitions as investment company TRIG secures 234MW of assets in Spain, while Greek industrial group Mytilineos signed an agreement for 90MW in Romania

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

September 6, 2021
Quanta Services has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Blattner Holding Company, a utility-scale renewables solutions provider that has overseen more than 12GW of installed solar assets, in a deal worth US$2.7 billion.

Australian infrastructure firm Spark to be sold in US$3.72bn deal

August 23, 2021
Australian energy investor Spark Infrastructure is to be acquired by a consortium led by US private equity group KKR in a deal worth US$3.72 billion

China Three Gorges acquires projects totalling 411MW from Alcazar Energy

August 23, 2021
China Three Gorges South Asia Investment has wholly acquired Dubai-based Alcazar Energy Partners’ portfolios in Egypt and Jordan, totalling 411MW

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

10-year solar ITC extension, standalone storage credit and PTC revival included in draft budget bill

News

Toshiba reaches 15.1% power conversion efficiency for polymer film-based perovskite modules

News

BayWa r.e. and Fraunhofer ISE set up agrivoltaics testing site in Germany

News

ANALYSIS: What the DOE’s Solar Futures Study can teach us about PV’s next steps

Editors' Blog, Features

Energy Wyze launches AI-backed tool to automate solar sales process

News

Tamil Nadu to set up more solar, battery storage projects

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the prospects for n-type cell and module production in 2021

Upcoming Webinars
September 15, 2021
4pm BST

Solar & Storage Finance USA Virtual Summit

Solar Media Events
October 6, 2021

EV World Congress

Solar Media Events
October 19, 2021
BRISTOL, UK

An inverter’s role in delivering high availability and low LCOE for a new era of utility-scale solar

Upcoming Webinars
October 20, 2021
3pm (CET)

PV ModuleTech

Solar Media Events
December 1, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021