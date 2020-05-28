Trina Solar scores 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards in PVEL’s ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’

Trina Solar has been recognised as a ‘Top Performer’ in PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the sixth consecutive time, while collecting 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards with six different modules. Image: Trina Solar

‘Silicon Module Super League’ (SMSL) member, Trina Solar has been recognised as a ‘Top Performer’ in PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the sixth consecutive time, while collecting 10 ‘Top Performer’ awards with six different modules.

The annual ‘2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard’ has been published in partnership with DNV GL and was announced in collaboration with PV Tech via its TechTalk Webinar Series.

Tristan Erion Lorico, head of PV Module Business at PVEL, said: "Consistent top performance in the PVEL PV Module Reliability Scorecard demonstrates a manufacturer's commitment to product quality. As new products are introduced manufacturers must adhere to strict quality control standards to maintain high levels of reliability and performance of their products. We are honored to recognize Trina Solar as a Top Performer again and we look forward to testing future Trina products as the company continues to innovate."

Yin Rongfang, vice general manager and executive vice president of Trina Solar added, "It is encouraging to see Trina Solar being recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth time in a row by an authoritative third party such as PVEL. With more than 20 years' of technical know-how, Trina Solar is committed to sustainability through the delivery of high power, highly efficient and top-performing modules with proven quality and reliability."

According to PV Tech’s analysis of the 2020 scorecard, Trina Solar scored less than 2% degradation after PVEL’s PID (Potential-Induced Degradation) tests on all six different modules that had achieved at least one Top Performer award from PVEL’s four historical reliability test.



The SMSL also achieved a Top Performer award in the newly introduced PAN file test. PVEL’s PAN testing is part of its PQP where module samples to be tested are factory witnessed. As a result, there were seven 7 PV module manufacturers that achieved Top Performer recognition in the first PAN file test, which included 10 different modules, according to PV Tech's analysis.

“PV power represents a long-term, stable and sustainable solution. We look forward to becoming the supplier of choice for more prospective partners, providing them with highly reliable and ultra-high-power modules, such as the Vertex module. These top-performing modules will continue to accelerate the adoption of PV power across the globe by further improving the balance-of-systems costs and levelized cost of electricity,” added Yin.