Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

Solar technology company Nextracker has secured a deal to supply 125MW of its NX Horizon trackers to a number of Spanish project sites owned by independent power producer (IPP) Solaria.

It follows the manufacturing company’s deal with Neoen signed last October to supply trackers for what stands to become Australia’s largest solar farm.

The trackers will be used to “maximise plant reliability while minimising operational costs,” according to Marco Garcia, chief commercial officer and general manager for Nextracker’s European business. The company currently has a portfolio of 500MW of solar PV systems in Spain either under construction or currently operational.

Solaria, located in Madrid, selected Nextracker for the NX Horizon tracker’s “proven wind design, engineering and testing expertise” the company said in a statement.

The IPP has bagged a couple of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its utility-scale Spanish sites in recent months. Solaria signed a 10-year PPA with energy trader Axpo Iberia to support a completed project in Castilla-La Mancha and two further projects, located in Castilla y León, collectively totalling 150MW capacity, last October.

Four months later, it went on to secure another 10-year agreement with oil and gas major Shell for six solar plants with a combined capacity of 300MW. The IPP hopes to add 6.2GW of installed capacity within the next four years.

Nextracker is co-hosting a webinar with PV Tech next month which will explore the subject of large-format solar modules and their impact on the levelised cost of electricity of new solar projects when used in connection with solar trackers. The webinar, to be held on 21 April 2021, is entirely free to registrants and participants can sign up here.