News

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

By Edith Hancock
Companies, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Nextracker lands 125MW tracker supply deal with Solaria

News

VIDEO: Preparing for solar asset management in a merchant era

News

Biden proposes 10-year ITC extension in US$2tn infrastructure investment plan

News

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

News

Ocean Sun inks deal to deploy utility-scale floating PV plants in Greece and Cyprus

News

DNV publishes world’s first best practice guide for floating solar projects

News

JA Solar’s PV module shipments increased over 54% in 2020

News

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

News

Q CELLS files patent infringement complaint against Astronergy in Germany, another in France

News

Australia’s AGL plans restructure to create two separate energy businesses

News
Image: Nextracker

Solar technology company Nextracker has secured a deal to supply 125MW of its NX Horizon trackers to a number of Spanish project sites owned by independent power producer (IPP) Solaria.

It follows the manufacturing company’s deal with Neoen signed last October to supply trackers for what stands to become Australia’s largest solar farm.

The trackers will be used to “maximise plant reliability while minimising operational costs,” according to Marco Garcia, chief commercial officer and general manager for Nextracker’s European business. The company currently has a portfolio of 500MW of solar PV systems in Spain either under construction or currently operational.

Solaria, located in Madrid, selected Nextracker for the NX Horizon tracker’s “proven wind design, engineering and testing expertise” the company said in a statement.

The IPP has bagged a couple of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its utility-scale Spanish sites in recent months. Solaria signed a 10-year PPA with energy trader Axpo Iberia to support a completed project in Castilla-La Mancha and two further projects, located in Castilla y León, collectively totalling 150MW capacity, last October.

Four months later, it went on to secure another 10-year agreement with oil and gas major Shell for six solar plants with a combined capacity of 300MW. The IPP hopes to add 6.2GW of installed capacity within the next four years.

Nextracker is co-hosting a webinar with PV Tech next month which will explore the subject of large-format solar modules and their impact on the levelised cost of electricity of new solar projects when used in connection with solar trackers. The webinar, to be held on 21 April 2021, is entirely free to registrants and participants can sign up here.

neoen, nextracker, nx horizon, power purchase agreement, solaria, solaria energia y medio ambiente, spanish solar, trackers

Read Next

Investor Cubico completes T-Solar acquisition

March 31, 2021
Renewables investor Cubico Sustainable Investments has completed its acquisition of a European 272MW solar power platform called Grupo T-Solar from I Squared Capital.

PROJECT ROUND-UP: Sonnedix continues Spanish push, Hive Energy sells ‘landmark’ 252MW project, Shikun & Binui expands US portfolio

March 30, 2021
A round-up of project updates from across the global solar industry, including updates from Israel's Shikun & Binui, independent power producer Sonnedix and UK-based Hive Energy.

Neoen gets go-ahead for 450MW solar-storage project in New South Wales

March 30, 2021
Local authorities in New South Wales, Australia, have given French independent power producer Neoen the green light to develop a large scale solar-plus-storage production facility in the region despite receiving 50 complaints from members of the public.

AgroPV research project in Colorado developed with Solar FlexRack trackers

March 17, 2021
A Colorado PV park that is said to be the largest agrophotovoltaic research project in the US has been completed with trackers from Solar FlexRack

Nextracker settles tracker patent infringement lawsuit

March 12, 2021
Technology company Nextracker and Northern States Metals Company have settled a patent infringement lawsuit concerning the latter’s solar energy business, Solar FlexRack.

Neoen targets 10GW of capacity by 2025

March 11, 2021
French independent power producer (IPP) Neoen is aiming to more than double its renewable power capacity in the next four years.

