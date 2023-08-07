ReNew buys solar panel cleaners from Airtouch for US$8.5 million

By removing particulate matter from a panel, more sunlight can hit its surface, increasing the amount of electricity the panel can produce. A 2017 study published in Sustainable Energy Research concluded that the accumulation of dirt and dust on solar panels in desert regions could reduce their power efficiency by up to 60%.

While this effect is likely to be less dramatic in other climates, the presence of any obstruction on the face of a solar panel will impede its efficiency. Research from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that panels lose around 30% of efficiency if not cleaned properly.

ReNew will pay US$2.5 million to acquire and install the machines, and Airtouch will operate the cleaners for the next 25 years. The latter firm expects this work to generate an additional US$5.9 million for the company, and plans to install the machinery by the end of the first half of 2024.

“We are pleased to announce yet another agreement with India solar giant ReNew,” said Tal Laufer, Airtouch CEO, referring to a 2021 deal signed between the companies, that Airtouch valued at US$7.6 million. “We view this as a great vote of confidence on the part of ReNew and the Indian market in Airtouch’s dry (water-free) robotic cleaning solutions, its ability to create significant value for its customers and as a leading and significant player in contributing to making the world greener.

“This significant transaction strengthens our position in India, one of the world’s largest solar markets, and we continue to work to deepen our operations with our other customers as well as to expand our customer base.”

The news follows another deal signed between Airtouch and a global power giant, India’s Adani Green Energy, in May this year. Adani Green Energy spent US$2.5 million on Airtouch’s machines, as solar operators across the sector are increasingly aware of the need to optimise their operations.