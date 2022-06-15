Subscribe
ReNew Energy loss jumps on back of NASDAQ listing costs

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Factors expands renewables software offer with Inaccess acquisition

NREL perovskite experiment reveals improved stability, researchers claim 30%+ efficiency is possible

AEMO suspends wholesale power market amidst generation capacity collapse

8minute Solar Energy hires first chief technology officer

NextEra Energy reveals decarbonisation strategy with 2045 ‘Real Zero’ target of 90GW solar PV, 50GW battery storage

BP acquires stake in 26GW green hydrogen project in Australia

How energy sector neo-colonialism is holding Africa back from its net zero goals

US solar remains beset by underperformance issues as capex costs on the rise

PV cleaning robots: new test methods for a new technology

ReNew Power added 130MW of commissioned capacity during Q4 and finished its FY22 with a portfolio of 10.7GW of renewables assets. Image: ReNew Power.

ReNew Energy Global witnessed a 27% jump in revenue in its last financial year but saw its net loss almost double on the back of costs associated with its NASDAQ listing.

The independent power producer (IPP) ended its 2022 financial year with a net loss of US$213 million, the majority of which (US$174 million) the company associated with its listing on the NASDAQ stock exchange last August.

Revenue meanwhile jumped to US$912 million for the year, up 27% year-on-year, with adjusted earnings also rising 32% to US$232 million.

Commissioned capacity for the IPP rose by 130MW during Q4, taking ReNew’s portfolio to 10.7GW, of which 7.6GW is commissioned and the rest committed.

Since the end of the financial year the company has signed a further 1.6GW of power purchase agreements and purchased 528MW of additional renewable energy assets, bringing the portfolio to 12.8GW, of which 6.8GW is solar PV.

ReNew has published its guidance for the next fiscal year forecasting INR 66,000 – INR 69,000 million (US$844 – US$883 million) for its adjusted EBITDA.

Last month, ReNew had signed PPAs with Indian utilities and corporates for 2GW of solar PV capacity.

Earlier in April, Japanese investment firm Mitsui invested in ReNew’s ’round the clock’ project in India that is set to be operational during the third quarter of 2023.

It also formed a joint venture in April with oil refiner IndianOil and engineering company Larsen & Toubro to develop green hydrogen projects in India.

company results, financial results, independent power producer, india, nasdaq, renew power

TotalEnergies to acquire 25% stake in Adani New Industries in green hydrogen push

June 14, 2022
TotalEnergies is expanding its partnership with Indian conglomerate Adani Group as they aim to deliver the world’s largest green hydrogen ecosystem in India.

Azure Power strikes ‘first-of-its-kind strategic partnership’ with investment in solar manufacturer

June 13, 2022
Indian independent power producer (IPP) Azure Power has made a US$12.9 million investment in solar manufacturer Premier Energies while also locking in domestic PV module supply from the company.

‘No plans’ to change India’s BCD amid module shortage, investment needing to double to hit climate targets

June 13, 2022
The Indian solar sector looks set for significant levels of disruptions over the next two years, with the government’s drive to establish a domestic manufacturing base risking deployment and investments needing to double if it is to meet its climate targets, according to industry analysts.

Global renewables capacity to double this decade but fall well short of targets: Fitch

June 9, 2022
Global renewables capacity will more than double this decade but almost every leading market will still miss deployment targets.

GE to triple solar and battery capacity at new Indian factory

June 9, 2022
US conglomerate General Electric (GE) is looking to triple its solar and battery energy storage manufacturing capacity at its newly launched Renewable Hybrids factory in India by the end of 2022 to 9GW per annum. 

RENA partners India’s Kredence to bolster solar manufacturing supply chain services

June 9, 2022
Solar manufacturing products provider RENA Technologies has partnered with India’s Kredence Performance Materials to offer solar cell texturing capabilities to India’s burgeoning PV manufacturing market.

