RWE awarded 66MW solar PV in Poland’s CfD

Alpha Solar, which was acquired by RWE in 2022, developed many of the projects and will be located in the Polish provinces of Warmińsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie and Dolnośląskie.

The German utility continues to expand its solar capacity in Poland as it aims to increase its global installed portfolio of solar PV from 3.9GW to 16GW by 2030, while investing €55 billion (US$59 billion) to expand its renewables portfolio between 2024 and 2030.

In 2023 RWE had 3.9GW of installed solar capacity and 2.7GW under construction. Chart: JP Casey for PV Tech.

Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE renewables Europe & Australia, said: “Poland is one of our core growth markets and offers excellent locations for both wind and solar power. We are seeing a steady development of renewable energy plants and are determined to contribute to Poland’s energy transition.”

RWE entered the Polish renewables market in 2007 and since then has 32MW of solar PV operational and more than 100MW under construction in one of the most interesting Eastern European markets for solar PV and rising as a European heavyweight as covered earlier this year on PV Tech (Premium content). More recently, Poland reached 18GW of installed solar PV capacity during the third quarter of 2023.

The Polish market was among the topics discussed at this year’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe’s conference in Warsaw – hosted by PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media – Poland with cable-pooling as a hot-topic in several panels and which could further accelerate the growth of solar in Poland.