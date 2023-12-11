RWE awarded 66MW solar PV in Poland’s CfD

German utility RWE has been awarded a Contracts for Difference (CfD) for 66MW of solar PV plants in Poland.
Most of the projects are scheduled to start construction in 2024, with different construction timelines as projects vary in size from small to medium, according to the company.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Alpha Solar, which was acquired by RWE in 2022, developed many of the projects and will be located in the Polish provinces of Warmińsko-Mazurskie, Wielkopolskie, Łódzkie and Dolnośląskie.
The German utility continues to expand its solar capacity in Poland as it aims to increase its global installed portfolio of solar PV from 3.9GW to 16GW by 2030, while investing €55 billion (US$59 billion) to expand its renewables portfolio between 2024 and 2030.
Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE renewables Europe & Australia, said: “Poland is one of our core growth markets and offers excellent locations for both wind and solar power. We are seeing a steady development of renewable energy plants and are determined to contribute to Poland’s energy transition.”
RWE entered the Polish renewables market in 2007 and since then has 32MW of solar PV operational and more than 100MW under construction in one of the most interesting Eastern European markets for solar PV and rising as a European heavyweight as covered earlier this year on PV Tech (Premium content). More recently, Poland reached 18GW of installed solar PV capacity during the third quarter of 2023.
The Polish market was among the topics discussed at this year’s Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe’s conference in Warsaw – hosted by PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media – Poland with cable-pooling as a hot-topic in several panels and which could further accelerate the growth of solar in Poland.