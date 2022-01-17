Solar Media
News

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

By Sean Rai-Roche
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Manufacturing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Seraphim launches high-efficiency S5 module series with a conversion efficiency of 21.57%

News

Oman signs multi-gigawatt renewables and green hydrogen partnership with bp

News

Iberdrola bags 800MW of UK projects, becomes one of the market’s biggest players with 9% of all solar

News

US DOJ appeals Section 201 bifacial exemption repeal

News

PV Price Watch: Wafer prices up as Qinghai earthquake disrupts supply

Features, News

US DOE launches US$20bn grid initiative to upgrade country’s transmission infrastructure

News

Q CELLS, KSI sign strategic agreement to collaborate on project development and financing

News

Solar industry has responsibility to keep sites in agricultural production, says Silicon Ranch CCO

Features, Interviews

SMA Solar cuts 2021 earnings forecast in half following O&M contract issue

News

Changzhou Better Film to invest US$125m in 20GW EVA production facility

News
Seraphim said the S5 series has performed well under testing and that it expects it to be a powerful contender in the field. Image: Seraphim.

Solar module manufacturer Seraphim has launched its new S5 series of high-efficiency PV modules with a maximum power output of up to 670W and an efficiency of 21.57%.

The S5 series integrates 210mm silicon wafers with multi-busbar, half-cell, dual-glass technologies and can achieve stronger performance and reliability by increasing the light-receiving area, while ensuring the cell efficiency, Seraphim said.

The new product also adopts 0.8mm high-density encapsulation technology to “significantly enhance power density of the modules” compared with 2mm cell spacing, Seraphim said.

Changzhou, China-headquartered Seraphim, which BNEF rates as a Tier-1 module maker, has rolled out two versions in its launch – 132 cells and 120 cells – and has paired them with choices of single-glass and bifacial dual-glass configurations, with a power output ranging from 595W to 670W.

Products in the S5 series have been subjected to multiple tests – PID, hail, sand-dust and ammonia – and demonstrated “high reliability”, with Seraphim expecting them to be “powerful contenders in the field of highly-efficient PV module products”. Seraphim has been named as a top PV module manufacturer by PV Evolution Labs, which tests module performance.

Seraphim “has invested a great amount of effort in R&D and has accumulated a rich and unique experience in the research and development of the expertise and technology of highly-efficient modules,” said Polaris Li, chairman and president of Seraphim, who recently spoke with PV Tech Premium about how his company was planning for a ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV.

And, in September last year, Seraphim started construction on new phases of its 10GW module manufacturing facility in Jinzhai, China. The first phase of the project was put into operation in June last year, with second and third phases expected to enter commercial operations in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

china, module manufacturing, module performance, module testing, modules, perc, pv evolution labs, seraphim, seraphim solar, solar cell

