Seraphim to supply 1GW of PV modules to Resolar for EU solar projects

By Sean Rai-Roche
Companies, Financial & Legal, Modules, Projects
Europe

Features, News
Seraphim said it hoped to supply more of the European market as demand rises under the continent’s deployment strategy. Image: Seraphim

Solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group has agreed to supply 1GW of PV modules to European energy company Resolar for its EU operations.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in early July, with the modules set to be provided over the course of 2023 and used in Luxembourg-based Resolar’s European portfolio.  

It is being conducted under the EU’s REPowerEU strategy that was instigated in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continent’s current energy crisis. REPowerEU is targeting 400GW of solar PV by 2025 and almost 740GW by 2030PV Tech has explored what REPowerEU means for European solar in one of our Insights webinar series, which you can view for free here.

President of Seraphim, Polaris Li, who has spoken with PV Tech Premium about how his company was planning for a ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV, said European countries were pushing forward energy transition plans and that Seraphim was hoping to take advantage of the increased urgency and large market size.

In the first quarter of this year, the EU imported 16.7GW of PV modules from China, up 145% year-on-year, according to data cited by Seraphim, while deployment on the continent is expected to reach a record 39GW this year.

It is unclear what modules Seraphim will be supplying to Resolar for its European projects but at the start of the year the company launched its S5 series of high-efficiency PV modules with a maximum power output of up to 670W and an efficiency of 21.57%.

Since then, it has also released its S3 and S4 series lightweight dual-glass PV modules, in order to meet increasing demand for distributed rooftop PV products.

european commission, european energy, european union, module supply deals, modules, REPowerEU, resolar, seraphim, seraphim solar

Read Next

Europe to rollout nearly 40GW of solar PV by end of 2022 in record year for deployment

July 21, 2022
Nearly 40GW of solar PV will be rolled out across Europe by the end of the year, according to SolarPower Europe (SPE), as the continent scrambles to deploy renewables and wean itself off Russian gas.
PV Tech Premium

US seeking to shape EU stance on forced labour legislation with new proposals expected in Q3

July 20, 2022
Following the implementation of the US’ Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) on 21 June, the EU has come under increasing pressure to enact similar measures, with upcoming legislation potentially holding big implications for the region’s solar sector.

REC Solar wins EU grant to build 2GW HJT plant in France

July 13, 2022
Module manufacturer REC Solar has been selected by the European Union to receive a grant to support a 2GW heterojunction (HJT) solar manufacturing plant in France.

Trade bodies call for renewables-led recovery for Ukraine

July 5, 2022
European and Ukrainian solar trade associations have called for Ukraine’s post-war recovery to be based on renewable energy, urging the country’s leaders to set a target of at least 50% of renewables in electricity production by 2030.

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

July 5, 2022
Indian energy giant Tata Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian state government of Tamil Nadu to invest roughly INR3,000 crores (US$380 million) in setting up a 4GW cell and 4GW module factory in the state.

S&P, Pexapark partner to create new PPA benchmark

July 4, 2022
S&P Global Commodity Insights has partnered with renewables advisory firm Pexapark to create a new power purchase agreement (PPA) benchmark.

