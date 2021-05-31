Solar Media
News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

By Edith Hancock
Manufacturing, Materials
Europe

Latest

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Features

Sembcorp targets 10GW of installed renewables capacity by 2025

News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

News

SEIA forms energy storage advocacy branch

News

Russian oil firm energises 20MW solar plant featuring Hevel heterojunction modules

News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News
Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have also been looking into the life-span of perovskite solar cells. Image: MIT.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield have found a new way to extend the life of perovskite materials by more than three months, paving the way for new solar cell technologies to be manufactured in a less wasteful fashion.

Perovskite materials' lifespan can be extended from much less than a month to more than four if they are stored at low temperatures, according to scientists at the University of Sheffield's Energy Institute and Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The researchers worked with the university's tech spinout, Ossila Ltd, to conduct a series of experiments that focused on the stability of perovskite precursor solutions; the light-absorbing layer which is positioned between those used to extract current from the cell. Some solutions were kept at room temperature, while others were refrigerated at four degrees Celsius for varying time periods, before they were used to make prototype solar cells.

Due to the shorter lifespan of current perovskite solar cells, many companies face difficulty maintaining production capacity if they cannot rely on a consistent supply of precursor solutions. Sheffield's Department of Physics and Astronomy researcher David Lidzey said the findings, which were published in the journal ChemSusChem, show that storing solutions at low temperatures enables companies to side-step the issue altogether.

As well as temperature, the researchers also looked at the structure and composition of the perovskite films made with the solutions produced, which enabled them to identify several key reactions that caused their degradation, said lead PhD researcher Mary O'Kane.

Making perovskites more durable has become a focal point of several university studies over the past year after both the European Commission and US Department of Energy pledged to support the growth of domestic solar manufacturing markets. Scientists from Queensland University of Technology (QUT) used hair clippings from a barber shop to form an "armour" that increases the material's power conversion efficiency last month, while a team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) applied a "data fusion" process to test different formulations and assess their longevity. More recently, a joint study by researchers at the University of Bath and Imperial College London examined how important the selection of separate layers within perovskite can prevent degradation.

high performance, perovskite, research and development, solar cell, university of sheffield

Study suggests new route for perovskite solar cells

May 17, 2021
Researchers from the University of Bath and Imperial College London have shown in a new report how the careful selection of layers within perovskite can prevent against degradation, potentially paving the way for the development of high-performance solar cells.
Granholm's olive branch: How the US DOE is fostering transatlantic renewables cooperation post-Trump

May 13, 2021
US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is extending an olive branch to global policy makers to advance the country's own renewable energy technology and meet President Biden's climate targets. Edith Hancock has all the detail on how she intends to amend four years of faltering progress.

GAF Energy builds out first combined R&D and manufacturing base in US

May 12, 2021
Integrated solar roofing firm GAF Energy has started moving its manufacturing base from Asia and building out its first combined research and development (R&D) and manufacturing centre in San Jose, California.

LONGi Solar pushes n-type TOPCon cell to record 25.09% conversion efficiency

May 10, 2021
LONGi Solar has set a record conversion efficiency of 25.09% for its N-type monocrystalline bifacial TOPCon cell that has been independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin.

Study finds human hair can improve performance of perovskite cells

April 12, 2021
Scientists in Australia have used human hair clippings from a Brisbane barbershop to create an 'armour' that increases the power conversion efficiency of perovskite solar cells.
How is JinkoSolar transforming its manufacturing business model?

April 12, 2021
Mark Osborne details how Solar Module Super League (SMSL) major JinkoSolar is transforming its manufacturing base, moving from an asset-lite model to one more vertically integrated.

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

News

VIDEO: How will grid operators evolve to meet demand for a new era

Features

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
