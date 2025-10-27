Subscribe To Premium
Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

By Will Norman
October 27, 2025
Manufacturing, Materials, Thin-Film
Americas

Swift Solar deploys perovskite modules at DoD cyber exercise in Virginia

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

From energy yield to real-time performance: a new metric for PV project success

Nextracker forms JV in Saudi Arabia, raises FY guidance

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

The company claims that its perovskite modules can be up to 30% more efficient than current market standard panels. Credit: Fraunhofer ISE.

US solar technology company Swift Solar has deployed perovskite solar technology as part of a Department of Defence cyber warfare exercise in the state of Virginia.

Swift Solar deployed its US-made perovskite tandem solar modules as part of the Cyber Fortress exercise in Virginia Beach, VA, a programme where the Department of Defence (DoD, recently rebranded as the Department of War) models a cyberattack on the US grid.

The modules were deployed in tandem with the Rapid Deployment Hybrid MicroGrid (RDHM) system produced by US microgrid firm Resilient Energy & Infrastructure, and Swift Solar claimed the exercise showed the potential of high-efficiency perovskite solar products to “support energy resilience for national defence operations.”

The company claims that its perovskite modules can be up to 30% more efficient than current market standard panels, offering “improved power-to-weight ratio, increased power density, enhanced radiation tolerance” and US-made technology.

Swift Solar has been backed with US$7 million in funding from the US Department of Energy (DOE) and a Series A funding round led by Italian energy major Eni and Stamford University.

Andre Slonopas, Cyber Fortress Lead with the US Army, said: “By strengthening operational energy resilience, US-made perovskite solar technology can directly address the growing power demands of the modern battlefield and enhance overall military readiness.”

Joel Jean, CEO of Swift Solar, said: “Partnering with the DoD at Cyber Fortress validates our US-made perovskite solar technology in real-world defence conditions and underscores Swift Solar’s potential as a key provider of ultra-efficient, next-generation solar solutions for the US government and beyond.”

Earlier this month, at the PV CellTech USA conference, our reporters found that perovskite technology was at the top of the agenda for US industry leaders, with the greatest excitement around two-terminal perovskite solutions. This followed an exclusive interview with Qcells’ CTO, Danielle Merfeld, who said that perovskite-based technologies could dominate the solar industry “within a decade”.

Experts have previously said that the rollout of perovskite tandem technology would begin with niche applications, like defence or space deployments, before taking off in the commercial & industrial (C&I), residential and utility-scale sectors.

Defence and space deployments benefit particularly from the greater power-to-weight and power-to-area ratio of perovskites, as a result of their increased efficiency. These deployments are also less sensitive to the greater cost-per-watt and lower stability of perovskite products than large commercial installations.

Stability remains the main barrier to the mass commercial deployment of perovskites. The material is very sensitive to air and moisture, which has hampered its development and entry into the market. Earlier this year, PV Tech Premium published a deep dive into the “hope and hype” of perovskite technology.

Image: BNRG Leeson.

BNRG Leeson advances 440MWdc solar-plus-storage project in Victoria, Australia

October 27, 2025
Australian solar developer, BNRG Leeson, has submitted plans for a 440MW solar PV facility in Victoria's Campaspe Shire to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
masdar groundbreaking oct 25

Masdar breaks ground on ‘world’s largest’ 5.2GW/19GWh solar-plus-storage project

October 24, 2025
The Emirati state-owned renewables developer Masdar has begun construction on a giant solar-plus-storage project in Abu Dhabi.
A T1 Energy facility.

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

October 23, 2025
US solar manufacturer T1 Energy sold approximately 725MW of solar modules in Q3 2025, as it continues to expand US manufacturing capabilities.
Image: Ingeteam.

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

October 23, 2025
Spanish power electronics specialist Ingeteam has won a contract to supply inverters and control systems for European Energy Australia's 100MW Winton North solar-plus-storage project in northeast Victoria.
Genex’s 50MW Kidston Solar Project in Queensland. Image: Genex Power

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

October 23, 2025
Powerlink Queensland is seeking federal approval to expand its existing 330kV Bulli Creek Substation in Southern Queensland to accommodate the grid connection of Genex Power's 775MW Bulli Creek solar PV power plant.
Image: Queensland government.

Australia: Queensland rooftop solar surpasses 5GW output milestone for the first time

October 23, 2025
Queensland's rooftop solar systems have exceeded 5GW of output for the first time, marking a milestone in Australia's solar expansion.

