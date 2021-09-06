Solar Media
News

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

By Sean Rai-Roche
Financial & Legal, Projects
Africa & Middle East, Europe

Latest

TotalEnergies agrees to build second 1GW solar plant in Iraq

News

Quanta Services to buy Blattner Holdings in US$2.7bn deal

News

California organisations warn of ‘ill-informed changes’ to net metering policy

News

Future industrial solar PV technologies: Champion cell announcements versus industrial reality

Features, Guest Blog

Hive Energy and partners launch JV to develop 350MW of PV in New Zealand

News

WTO rejects China’s challenge to US Section 201 solar tariffs

News

ACWA Power has IPO approved by Saudi market authority

News

Beyond the ‘Big Three’: The US states witnessing solar booms

Featured Articles, Features

Uzbekistan launches latest tender for 500MW of solar

News

How artificial intelligence will change solar O&M and asset management

News
The new project is TotalEnergies’ second GW-scale project in Iraq. Image: TotalEnergies

French energy major TotalEnergies has agreed to build a 1GW solar farm in the Basra region of southern Iraq in a deal that also sees substantial investments in new gas networks and seawater treatment totalling US$10 billion.

It is Total’s second GW-scale project in the country after signing an agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil in March to install 1GW of solar PV across Iraq’s central and southern regions.

However, as part of the investment, Total is also constructing a new gas gathering network as well as a large-scale seawater treatment unit.  

“This is the biggest investment by a western company in Iraq,” said Ihsan Abdul Jaber, Iraq’s oil minister according to French media reports. It comes as the country attempts to increase its power generation capacity following a series of electricity shortages.

The project “perfectly illustrates the new sustainable development model of TotalEnergies” and “demonstrates how TotalEnergies can leverage its unique position in the Middle East, a region where the lowest-cost hydrocarbons are produced, to gain access to large-scale renewable projects”, said Total CEO and chairman Patrick Pouyanné.

Iraq has an ambition to have an installed solar generation capacity of 10GW by 2030, representing 20-25% of its energy mix, in order to reduce its carbon footprint and its reliance on fossil fuel-based power generators.

The country has also signed deals with both PowerChina and Masdar totalling 4GW as it seeks to boost its deployment of renewables.

iraq, iraq ministry of oil, masdar, powerchina, total

