Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Premium
News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Policy
Europe

Latest

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

News

How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

News

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

News

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

News

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

News

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

News

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

News

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The launch of the DNV Energy Transition Outlook 2025.
‘We are witnessing a world that is fragmenting into power blocs,’ said Tom Middendorp, second left. Image: DNV.

The global energy transition will only be “marginally impacted” by uncertainties in US energy policy, according to Remi Eriksen, group president and CEO of DNV, who spoke at an event held this morning in Amsterdam to launch DNV’s 2025 Energy Transition Outlook.

“The US is only 15% of global primary energy, and what happens there does ripple outwards, but those ripples diminish over time,” explained Eriksen. “For example, fossil fuels gain just a 1% advantage in the 2050 global energy mix, compared with last year’s forecasts; this means that this year’s forecast is a mid-century mix of 51% fossil and 49% non-fossil.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Indeed, the outlook is relatively positive for the solar and wind sectors, in particular, with the DNV report estimating that these technologies, both standalone and co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS), will account for 32% of the global power mix by 2030. This will grow to more than 50% by 2040, despite a 55% growth in total electricity demand compared to today’s figures.

Energy security rises ‘to the top of concerns’

However, uncertainties over energy security loom large over many countries; moderating a panel on the relationship between the energy transition and energy security issues, DNV chief communications officer Ulrike Haugen described the situation as “moving from one vulnerability to the next one”.

“Clearly, if we think about energy security, it has risen in the last few years to the top of concerns,” explained Frans Everts, president-director of Shell Netherlands and one of the speakers on the panel. “One of our scenarios is an ‘archipelago world’, which describes a world of blocs and interests, with national interest driving scenarios. Countries and nations – and groups of nations – focus on their own self-interests, and there is a driving force of competitiveness.”

“We are witnessing a world that is fragmenting into power blocs,” agreed fellow panellist Tom Middendorp, chair of the International Military Council on Climate and Security.

“Countries are scrambling for influence over markets and control over critical resources; not just oil and gas but clean tech supply chains,” he added. “The energy transition itself has become a new arena of strategic competition … that race brings innovation, but new dependencies and fault lines.

“Strategic competition over resources is intensifying, supply chains and markets are repeatedly disrupted by shocks … and uncertainty is no longer an exception, I’m afraid it’s the new normal.”

Insulating oneself from a reliance on global supply chains has been a hallmark of many countries’ policies this year, most notably an increased demand for manufacturing capacity in the US and the imposition of tariffs on solar products imported from overseas.

The DNV report suggests that the growing importance of energy security for many national governments could disrupt priorities within the energy transition, noting that policies from “security-focused governments” are likely to result in 9% more nuclear capacity being installed by 2060, due to its perception as a reliable source of power.

“We came from a decade where the focus was on setting targets for climate and energy … and I think what we see is that in the long term, energy security and the push to climate neutrality should go hand in hand,” added the third panellist, Niels Redeker, deputy director of the climate division of the Dutch Ministry of Economy and Climate.

“Competitiveness and geopolitical developments have added strategic autonomy questions, so the issue is becoming more complex,” he continued. “We have to find a balance between sustainability, security and affordability.”

Solar and solar investments remain affordable

The issue of affordability and investment was picked up in the second panel discussion. Karin van Selm, CEO of wholesale Europe, Africa and Asia at Rabobank, suggested that there remains considerable interest in clean energy investments, particularly as the levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for energy sources such as solar continues to fall.

“There’s a lot of appetite and capital available for the energy transition; Rabobank has already been involved in renewable project structures for over 30 years,” said van Selm.

This is reflected in DNV’s latest figures, which show that investments in solar and wind are expected to grow from US$110 billion and US$60 billion in the last decade, respectively, to a mammoth US$900 billion and US$540 billion, respectively, by 2044.

“The issue we’re obviously seeing is the predictability of policy at the moment,” continued van Selm, suggesting that a lack of capital is not the limiting factor in delivering clean energy investments, but some of the political uncertainty that is making new power generation projects less bankable.

“It’s not the business case – I think the business case is very much there – but if we look at what has happened over the last period, the unclarity of the policy across the world – the US really changing last-minute –immediately had an impact on the business model that we thought was predictable a few years ago.”

Strikingly, in his opening remarks, Eriksen noted that while the sheer volume of capital invested into electrification is likely to increase, these investments will account for a smaller portion of Europe’s total finance.

“Over the years, DNV has consistently found that electricity expenditures are progressively becoming a smaller portion of GDP,” he said, noting that electricity spending accounted for 3.6% of global GDP in 2024, and is expected to halve to 1.8% in 2060.

“This pattern is likely to be mirrored at microlevels in households too … we expect energy costs to become an even smaller proportion of household spending.

Grids and batteries to work in tandem

The DNV report notes that many of these investments will be made in the storage space, with capital committed to batteries and pumped hydro storage having grown seven-fold in the decade to 2025 to US$50 billion a year. Looking ahead, the analyst expects solar-plus-storage projects to receive as much investment as standalone PV in 2029, and these projects will receive US$150 billion a year as early as 2030.

These investments in storage could help alleviate a major stumbling block for the energy transition, a lack of available grid capacity.

While DNV expects grid investments to double by 2050, a lack of available grid capacity continues to hamper renewable power deployment – the report notes that without the current absence of grid capacity, Europe’s operational solar capacity would be 16% higher by 2035 – and Manon van Beek, CEO of TenneT and another panellist, said that securing permitting is the main priority for her as a grid operator.

“We need permits and we need them at speed, so we need space to build,” she said. “A project in our world is 10-12 years, two years of which are construction. I’m very much in favour of a democratic process, but we need to get this done right first time.”

Ray See, executive president of the Americas at CATL, suggested that the future of the world’s grids could see an increased reliance on large-scale transmission infrastructure and small-scale storage deployments working in tandem, calling storage an “important intermediary to balance the grid.”

“There are baby steps that countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia are doing, where they start off with the distributed, behind-the-meter [system],” he added, suggesting that this kind of project could be easier to deploy than the “centralised power generation” of large-scale grid systems.

“All this, coupled with all these financing structures that allow low interest rates, [means] a lot of entrepreneurs and industrial players could be looking at behind-the-meter to be deployed first, and then gradually, as they see the benefits, the market can grow.”

dnv, events, geopolitics, grids, policy, reports, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

The 2024 Solar & Storage Finance USA event.

Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

October 8, 2025
Despite policy headwinds on the federal level, there is optimism for the future of the US solar and storage sector.
Frontier Energy's Bristol Springs solar project will have a power capacity of 114MW. Image: Frontier Energy

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

October 8, 2025
Frontier Energy plans to expand its Waroona Renewable Energy Project into a renewable energy precinct by 2031, targeting up to 1GW solar.
A Doral Renewables project.

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

October 7, 2025
Doral Renewables has secured a PPA with an unnamed 'corporate buyer' for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.
The move aligns with Rajasthan’s broader energy storage roadmap, which includes 6,000MWh of capacity already under various stages of implementation. Image: Rajasthan Electricity Regulatory Commission via LinkedIn.

Rajasthan launches 2GWh standalone BESS tender after India relaxes VGF guidelines

October 6, 2025
Rajasthan government will develop 500MW/2,000MWh of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a four-hour single-cycle configuration and extended operational life.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

October 6, 2025
An expert panel has identified a series of grid failures that led to April's unprecedented power outage in Spain and Portugal, ruling out renewables as the leading cause.
The Apex Solar project has a capacity of 105MW. Image: Enlight Energy

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

October 3, 2025
EDF Renewables and Enlight Renewable Energy have advanced solar-plus-storage projects in New Mexico and Arizona.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

News

BlackRock reportedly poised to buy AES Corporation

News

Genesis Energy and FRV Australia dissolve solar development partnership in New Zealand

News

Over-voltage triggered Iberian blackout – report

News

How Talon PV plans to crack America’s TOPCon solar cell challenge

News, Features, Interviews

SMA Solar to cut 350 more jobs

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.