Subscribe
Group Licence
News

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

US plans to halve rents and fees for solar projects on public lands

News

Accelerating solar deployment through robotics

Featured Articles, Features

SWEPCO seeking authority to buy 200MW solar project in Louisiana

News

Ørsted CEO calls for faster renewables deployment as Gazprom halts gas supply to Danish firm

News

Soltec backing IPP switch, vertical integration to offset supply chain risks

News

IKEA owner Ingka acquires shovel-ready solar and wind assets in Poland

News

Hydro Rein, GIG to develop solar-wind hybrid in Brazil

News

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

Features, Interviews

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

News

Renewables action vital to counter ‘apocalyptic’ Australian power prices

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
A 27MWp solar project in Kansas. Image: Sterling and Wilson.

Rents and fees for deploying solar and wind on US federal lands are set to be substantially reduced as part of a new policy from the Biden administration aimed at enhancing rate predictability for developers.

The move will, on average, decrease rents and fees by more than 50% due to lower acreage rents and a “standard megawatt fee that promotes more efficient wind and solar or hybrid projects” on public lands, according to the Department of the Interior.

The department said the rate reduction policy for solar and wind will incentivise industry to partner in responsible renewables development.  

“Clean energy projects on public lands have an important role to play in reducing our nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and lowering costs for families,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb, Haaland.

The announcement comes after the Department of the Interior revealed earlier this year it is on track to surpass its target of permitting 25GW of solar, onshore wind and geothermal energy on public lands by 2025.

It is set to approve around 29.6GW of solar on public lands between 2022 and the end of 2025.

Recognising the significant momentum around building a clean energy economy, the Bureau of Land Management is scaling up its renewables project processing capacity through the creation of five coordination offices in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah and Washington DC.

The offices are expected to improve coordination with other federal agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the departments of agriculture, energy and defense.

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm flagged concerns last month however, about the country’s ability to move to a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 unless there is a quick resolution to the Department of Commerce’s ongoing solar tariff investigation.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
biden administration, department of interior, permitting, policy

Read Next

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

May 31, 2022
Floating solar system provider Ocean Sun is preparing to scale up the utility-scale deployment of its technology as its management calls for more regulatory frameworks to unlock the potential of the floating PV segment.
PV Tech Premium

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

May 30, 2022
Italy’s solar sector is a market in flux, with moves by the government to ease development clashing with a clawback of solar profits hampering international investor confidence. Molly Lempriere takes a look at what the new market potential for Italy is and where does it go from here?

G7 to stop funding overseas fossil fuel projects, doubles down on renewable push

May 30, 2022
The G7 have agreed not to fund any overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of this year at a meeting in Berlin, Germany in which they also doubled down on their commitments to a faster energy transition in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Israel renewables roadmap targets 17GW of installed solar by 2030

May 30, 2022
Israel is planning to scale up solar deployment as part of a new government strategy designed to put the country on track to have 30% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2030.

Australia’s new prime minister vows to make country ‘renewable energy superpower’

May 23, 2022
Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has pledged to make the country a renewables “superpower” following his Labor Party’s victory in Saturday’s federal election, which ousted predecessor Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition.
PV Tech Premium

PV Talk: SMA Solar CEO on chip shortages, policy and tailwinds driving growth

May 20, 2022
SMA Solar CEO Jürgen Reinert tells PV Tech Premium how the solar industry is benefiting from increased access to politicians as he calls for more support for European PV manufacturers.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India installed solar capacity surpasses 50GW, with another 70GW+ in the pipeline or bidding phase

News

Italy’s solar PV balancing act

Featured Articles, Features

PV Talks: PVEL’s Tristan Erion-Lorico on 2022’s solar module performance trends

Features, Interviews

Ocean Sun calls for faster floating PV permitting, eyes utility-scale projects

News

Fraunhofer ISE claims 47.6% solar cell efficiency record

News

Savannah Energy pens deal to develop up to 400MW of solar PV in Chad

News

Upcoming Events

Renewable Energy Trading Summit

Solar Media Events
June 7, 2022
Leonardo Royal London City, London, UK

Inside the empirical data analysis supporting the global adoption of ultra-high power PV modules

Upcoming Webinars
June 9, 2022
2:00 PM (CEST)

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

How installers can meet surging consumer demand for holistic home solar, storage and EV charging systems

Upcoming Webinars
June 15, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Large Scale Solar USA

Solar Media Events
June 22, 2022
Sheraton Austin Hotel at the Capitol, Austin, Texas
© Solar Media Limited 2021