US ROUND-UP: Invenergy seals financing for 200MW project, RWE orders LG batteries for PV-storage plants

SB Energy’s recently completed 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas. Image: SB Energy.

A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including developments from Invenergy, SB Energy and RWE Renewables.

Invenergy secures financing for 200MW project in Michigan

1 September 2021: Renewables developer Invenergy has completed construction financing for a 200MW solar project currently being built in Michigan.

Slated to begin commercial operation in 2022, the Calhoun Solar facility is Invenergy’s first PV project in Michigan. CoBank, Natixis, and Export Development Canada acted as lead arrangers for the financing.

Power from the plant will be purchased by three Michigan-based utilities – Consumers Energy, Michigan Public Power Agency and Lansing Board of Water & Light – under separate long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

RWE selects LG to provide batteries for US solar-storage plants

1 September: The renewables subsidiary of German utility RWE has ordered integrated battery energy storage systems from LG Energy Solution for two solar-storage projects in the US.

RWE Renewables said the contract secures a total 200MW / 800MWh of battery storage, but didn’t reveal which projects they would be installed at.

LG Energy Solution will provide modular 2.8MWh units of its New Grid-scale Energy Storage System solution, which will be delivered in the second half of 2022.

RWE Renewables last week said it secured an offtake agreement for a Texas project that will feature 200MW of solar paired with an 80MW / 120MWh battery energy storage system.

For more on this story, visit sister site Energy-Storage.news.

SB Energy signs 120MW PPA for Eiffel Solar project in Texas

1 September 2021: Solar developer SB Energy has signed a 15-year PPA with pipeline operator Energy Transfer for 120MW of electricity from a PV plant in Texas.

SoftBank-owned SB Energy is scheduled to begin construction on the 200MW Eiffel Solar project in the first half of next year. The plant will then start to deliver electricity to Energy Transfer in January of 2024.

The deal comes days after SB Energy secured a PPA with a subsidiary of Mitsui and the Lower Colorado River Authority for the recently completed 418MWp Juno Solar project in Texas.

Energy Transfer signed its first solar PPA last year as part of a deal with developer Recurrent Energy for the 40MWp Maplewood 2 plant, also in Texas.

Invenergy, Guzman Energy ink PPA for Colorado PV plant

31 August 2021: Invenergy has also signed a 127MW PPA with wholesale power provider Guzman Energy for a PV plant in Colorado.

The 127MW Boutique Solar project is expected to be operational by the end of 2025, when it will start delivering electricity to Guzman Energy to serve the needs of its customers.

Guzman earlier this year penned a PPA for a 155MWac PV project in Colorado that represents the state’s largest solar power purchase by a non-utility customer to date, the company said at the time.