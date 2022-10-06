Subscribe
Voltalia inks 148MW solar PPA with Rio Tinto in South Africa

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
EDPR completes acquisition of German solar developer Kronos

US seeks input on IRA’s clean energy tax incentives

Waaree Energies raises US$120 million for PV module capacity expansion to 9GW

European solar PV manufacturing at risk from soaring power prices – Rystad

Suncor Energy sells solar and wind assets to Canadian Utilities

US DOE announces winners of its American-Made Solar Prize Round 5, distributes US$1.5 million to winning companies  

Belectric to repower Enlight PV project in Israel, raise capacity to 88MWp

News

What the new era of inflation means for investments in the global energy transition

Anglo American and EDF Renewables partner to build solar and wind projects in South Africa

Voltalia expects to finish the construction of the 148MW solar plant, that will provide electricity to RBM, in 2024. Image: Rio Tinto.

Renewables company Voltalia has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with mining company Richard Bay Minerals (RBM), a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, in South Africa.

The power will be provided from a 148MW solar plant – developed, constructed and operated by the French renewables company – in South Africa’s Limpopo province that is expected to begin generating electricity in 2024.

Under the 20-year PPA contract, the renewables company will supply up to 300GWh of annual generation capacity of solar PV to RBM’s smelting and processing facilities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sinead Kaufman, CEO at Rio Tinto Minerals, said: “As this solar energy project progresses, we will continue exploring additional renewable solutions that further reduce our emissions in South Africa and make Richards Bay Minerals a contributor to our net zero commitment.”

Moreover, the solar plant will be Voltalia’s biggest project in Africa – where it is also present in Zimbabwe, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, Mauritania and Egypt – and the first of its South-African large-scale solar and wind portfolio under development, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO at Voltalia.

Earlier this year, the French company announced it would reach its 2.6GW capacity target by the end of 2022, a year ahead of schedule.

While in Brazil it started the development of a 1.5GW cluster of solar PV projects located in Minas Gerais, its third in the country.

