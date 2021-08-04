Solar Media
Walmart signs 50MW community solar deal with Nexamp

By Charlie Duffield
Americas

This solar farm in Gloversville is one of the community solar projects that will provide clean energy credits to Walmart. Image: Nexamp.

Walmart will buy renewable energy credits from 23 community solar projects across New York State through an agreement with developer Nexamp.

Whilst the portfolio totals 129MW, Walmart’s energy credits equate to 50MW. The retailer has 32 stores participating in the programme across the state.

As community solar grows in scale and popularity, it has become a viable option for large companies looking to help spur the development of localised renewable energy, while also making progress toward their own climate goals, Nexamp said.

“Walmart continues to lead by example through its bold commitments in support of a cleaner energy future. By enrolling in our community solar programme, Walmart demonstrates its understanding of the urgency of climate change issues, and that these issues can be addressed in ways that also provide significant economic value,” said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai.

“Community solar at this scale allows Walmart to play a direct role in spurring economic development in the communities we serve and reinforces our goal to spark collective climate action,” said Mark Vanderhelm, vice president, energy and facilities management, at Walmart.

The retailer is targeting zero emissions by 2040 across its global operations. It aims to harvest enough wind, solar and other renewable energy sources to reach its goal of powering 100% of its facilities with renewables by 2035. Currently, 36% of Walmart’s operations worldwide are powered by renewable energy.

Since 2011, and the launch of New York’s NY-Sun initiative, solar has increased 2,100% state-wide and declined in cost by 69%, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.

Additionally, last year New York came top for community solar installations in the US – with community solar making up 90% of the state’s pipeline – and second for total installations.

