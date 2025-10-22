Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Sponsored
Features, Interviews

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

By Carrie Xiao
October 22, 2025

Latest

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

News

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

Features, Interviews

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

News

Apple, Engie ink 88MW agriPV PPA in Italy

News

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

News

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

News

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

Features, Interviews

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Dennis She, vice president of LONGi, says the market has fully accepted back contact technology. Image: LONGi

In a recent interview with PV Tech, Dennis She, vice president of LONGi, delved into core issues such as high-quality development in the PV industry, the mass production and shipment of back contact (BC) technology and the construction of the BC ecosystem. He provided an in-depth analysis of the value logic behind LONGi’s strategic focus on the BC technology roadmap.

BC technology emerges as the definitive direction

Amidst the rapid development and competition of n-type technologies, She believes the PV industry should engage in healthy competition centred on “efficiency.” Whether it’s BC, TOPCon or perovskite, technological progress under unified standards is what truly drives industry upgrades.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

“We do not deny the value of TOPCon, but BC has a clear advantage in power generation capability,” VP She stated. He cited data suggesting that compared to mass-produced TOPCon modules, BC modules boast an absolute efficiency advantage of 5% (approximately 30W more power) and offer an additional 2-3% power generation per watt. This results in a comprehensive power generation lead of 7-8%. This advantage stems from BC technology’s lower degradation rate, better performance in low-light conditions and stronger resistance to hot spots, which directly translates into improved return on investment for customers.

LONGi has also outlined a clear BC product pathway for different scenarios. “The rooftop and distributed markets should fully adopt BC, as its efficiency, safety, and aesthetics perfectly match market needs,” She said. For utility-scale markets, the adoption depends on TOPCon’s ability to further improve efficiency. “TOPCon may still have its space in scenarios highly sensitive to cost and with lower demands for power generation gain, such as certain desert projects. BC is not seeking a 100% replacement rate”. In the long run, as customers pay increasing attention to long-term returns, the market share of BC will gradually expand.

“Regarding quality, LONGi has consistently opposed ‘thinner glass’ and simply ‘larger modules’,” he emphasised. LONGi previously launched Ice-Shield modules (with front glass maintained at 3.2mm) in the US, European and Australian markets. Customers using these products can benefit from lower premiums and obtain insurance coverage.

LONGi is collaborating with authoritative bodies like TÜV Rheinland and CQC to promote the establishment of higher industry quality standards. “PV products have a lifecycle of up to 30 years. We cannot compromise long-term value for short-term market pressure. High standards are essential for the healthy development of the industry,” he stressed.

Building a BC ecosystem

Since May 2025, LONGi has been commissioning a new BC production line every week and is close to achieving its year-end target of 50GW BC capacity. All first-generation BC products have been upgraded to the second generation. BC modules are expected to account for about 30% of total module shipments this year, and this proportion is continuously increasing.

“The market has fully accepted BC technology,” VP She pointed out. On one hand, LONGi’s seven years of dedicated BC R&D, sharing R&D data and outdoor empirical data with customers, coupled with its reputation for technological innovation, have alleviated customer doubts. On the other hand, from 2024 to the first half of 2025, customers verified BC’s capabilities through real power generation data, which exceeded expectations. Financial models clearly demonstrate the technology’s positive impact on investment returns.

“A PV project has a 30-year lifecycle. It’s even more crucial to choose products with strong long-term power generation capability. A slight short-term cost increase can be exchanged for significant long-term revenue improvement,” She stated. He added that intensified industry competition makes new technology the only breakthrough, and BC’s advantages will become more pronounced as market rationality returns.

Beyond iterating its own BC technology, LONGi is also building a BC ecosystem and establishing norms for technology usage. This initiative aims to foster a healthy innovation environment. The core logic of the ecosystem is to “let innovators see returns” – LONGi provides partners with technical specifications and support, while ensuring reasonable returns on innovation through appropriate mechanisms, promoting a virtuous cycle of “R&D-implementation-profit-further R&D”.

This approach aligns with LONGi’s vision of “becoming the most valuable solar technology company”. “The core of ‘most valuable’ is customer value, which requires long-term verification,” VP She explained. “It involves adhering to the bottom line of quality and technology while also driving the growth of the industry ecosystem, not just focusing on our own development.”

Throughout the interview, Dennis She repeatedly emphasised “long-termism” – LONGi’s choice to invest in BC technology R&D, promote the establishment of industry standards, and explore emerging markets essentially uses “long-term value” to counter “short-term competition”. The accelerated adoption of BC technology is not only a strategic choice for LONGi but also reflects leading companies’ pursuit of solutions for industry transformation.

As She remarked, competition in the PV industry will ultimately return to the essence of technology and quality. LONGi’s exploration undoubtedly provides a crucial reference for this path.

back contact, c-si manufacturing, china, pv modules

Read Next

first solar manufacturing

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

October 22, 2025
US thin-film manufacturer First has revealed another transfer of its 45X manufacturing tax credits in a deal worth around US$750 million.
Image: Brett Sayles/Pexels
Premium

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

October 21, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with academic and industry experts about the rising tide of cybersecurity concerns in Europe's solar energy sector.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

October 20, 2025
Details of tariffs on US imports of polysilicon products may be announced as early as the end of this month, according to a note from investment bank Roth Capital.
The projects are in Touba and Laboa and include the construction of 17 km of power transmission lines. Image: Unsplash

US utility PV up 56% in 2024, accounting for 54% of all new capacity – LNBL

October 16, 2025
US utility-scale solar additions grew by 56% in 2024, reaching 30GW from 2023’s 19GW and representing over 54% of all new electricity generation capacity added in the country last year.
Slated to begin operations in late 2026, the project will operate within the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market. Image: Geronimo Power.

Geronimo expands US portfolio with 275MW solar projects in Illinois and Michigan

October 15, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Geronimo has begun construction on it’s150MW solar project in Illinois and commissioned the 125MW PV project in Michigan.
The order is expected to be completed by June 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Green Energy receives module orders worth US$78 million

October 15, 2025
Indian module manufacturer Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR6.89 billion (US$78 million).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

Upcoming Events

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany