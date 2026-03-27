Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia opens tender for National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot administrator

By George Heynes
March 27, 2026
Markets & Finance, Modules, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia opens tender for National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot administrator

News

Qair secures solar PV PPA at 192MW Brazilian plant

News

SMA Solar losses exceed US$75 million in 2025

News

70% of solar PV factories show ‘major’ defects – Intertek CEA

News

Brookfield expands renewables portfolio with Boralex acquisition

News

Sonnedix acquires 194MW Italian solar PV portfolio from EOS, Capital Dynamics

News

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

News

US MIDWEST ROUND-UP: EDP, Linea and LRE advance solar PV projects

News

Global PV equipment market to grow over 2.5 times by 2035 – VDMA

News

Zelestra secures US$600 million for 440MW Texas solar plants 

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The tender, now open through AusTender, closes at 17:00 AEST on 24 April. Image: Brighte.

Australia’s Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has launched an approach-to-market seeking an administrator to deliver the National Solar Panel Recycling Pilot.

The successful administrator will oversee the establishment of approximately 100 collection sites across Australia and coordinate the recycling of up to 250,000 modules from households, businesses and solar PV power plants over the three-year pilot period.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The tender, now open through AusTender, closes at 17:00 AEST on 24 April, with an industry briefing scheduled for 13:00 AEST on 9 April.

The approach to market follows the Australian government’s commitment of AU$24.7 million (US$17 million) over three years to address the growing challenge of solar waste management.

According to government data, only 17% of solar modules are currently recycled in Australia, despite the potential to unlock up to AU$7.3 billion in benefits through reduced waste and material reuse.

With millions of rooftop solar modules approaching end-of-life, the pilot represents a crucial intervention to prevent increased volumes reaching landfill.

The administrator selection process comes at a pivotal moment for Australia’s circular economy ambitions.

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen has emphasised the programme’s dual benefits, stating that recycling initiatives will ensure solar modules become “renewable energy themselves” while creating local employment opportunities and supporting domestic manufacturing capabilities.

The pilot will test real-world solutions for collecting, transporting and recycling end-of-life solar modules, with particular focus on examining key challenges, including the high cost of transport, especially in regional areas.

Building on policy momentum

The tender launch builds on significant policy development over the past year. Plans to develop the national solar module reuse and recycling scheme first emerged in August last year when federal, state and territory governments affirmed their intention to build a nationally mandated scheme.

The initiative is a direct response to sustained industry advocacy, particularly a joint statement from over 60 organisations calling for mandatory product stewardship for solar PV modules.

The federal programme also follows on from Australia’s formal investigation into solar waste management earlier this year, which examined the scale of the challenge facing the nation as its solar installation base matures.

The investigation highlighted the urgent need for coordinated national action to prevent environmental damage and capture the economic value embedded in retired modules.

The pilot programme will establish collection infrastructure across metropolitan and regional Australia, addressing one of the most significant barriers to effective solar recycling: the economics of collection and transport.

Solar modules contain valuable materials, including copper, silver, and aluminium, that can be recovered and reused to support continued renewable energy deployment while reducing dependence on virgin material extraction.

However, the bulky, low-density nature of modules makes transport costs prohibitive in many cases, particularly for regional installations.

The three-year pilot timeline allows for comprehensive data collection and programme refinement before potential expansion to a permanent national scheme.

The programme will work with state and territory governments to improve sustainable solutions and consider findings from the Productivity Commission inquiry into Australia’s circular economy opportunities.

Australian module manufacturer Tindo Solar’s CEO Richard Petterson has previously highlighted the scale of the recycling challenge ahead with PV Tech Premium.

If Australia installed around 1TW of solar modules over 25 years, the nation would need to recycle around 40GW of modules annually to maintain those assets.

Even with a less ambitious 500GW installation target, 20GW of modules would still require recycling each year, underscoring the critical importance of establishing viable collection and processing infrastructure now.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info
australia, DCCEEW, policy, pv modules, pv recycling, recycling, solar module recycling, solar recycling, waste management

Read Next

Image: Clean Energy Associates

70% of solar PV factories show ‘major’ defects – Intertek CEA

March 26, 2026
More than 70% of global solar manufacturing facilities exhibited “major” or “critical” defects in 2025, according to a new report from Intertek CEA.
Image: CSIRO.

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

March 26, 2026
Australia's national science agency, CSIRO, has successfully completed trials of autonomous robots designed to revolutionise maintenance operations at large-scale solar installations.
image

TCL Zhonghuan reports 2025 loss, launches executive reshuffle

March 25, 2026
TCL Zhonghuan has reported a 2025 loss alongside a raft of executive changes as its operating revenue rose slightly year-on-year.
Wannon Water's Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria. Image: Wannon Water.

Enervest begins construction on Australia’s largest floating solar array

March 25, 2026
Enervest has commenced construction of a 500kW floating solar array at Wannon Water's Brierly Basin in Warrnambool, Victoria.
A residential solar system.

Third-party ownership and strong market fundamentals drive ‘new shape of solar’ in US residential sector

March 24, 2026
The 'new shape of solar' in the US residential sector is one driven by flexible private financing, according to Aurora Solar.
Decommissioned PV panels.

‘Urgent’ reform of EU PV recycling needed to tackle growing waste volume

March 23, 2026
PV recycling capacity in Europe is lagging behind forecast waste volumes over the coming decades, according to a new study.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

CSIRO’s thermal-sensing robots detect solar module faults in landmark Australian trial

News

Qair secures solar PV PPA at 192MW Brazilian plant

News

70% of solar PV factories show ‘major’ defects – Intertek CEA

News

Brookfield expands renewables portfolio with Boralex acquisition

News

Global PV equipment market to grow over 2.5 times by 2035 – VDMA

News

Sunraycer, Google ink PPAs for 400MWac Lupinus solar project in Texas

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland