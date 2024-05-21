Subscribe To Premium
Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
DMEGC Solar receives ISO certification for greenhouse gas emissions reporting

Location, location, location: how catastrophic risks can shape renewable energy insurance premiums

RWE Clean Energy buys 599MW of US solar and storage assets

Appalachian Power seeks 1.1GW of renewables in new RFP

Origis Energy secures US$300 million financing to develop US solar and storage pipeline

World Bank, Masdar sign US$159 million financing for 250MW Uzbekistan solar-plus-storage project

JinkoSolar gets UL Solutions certification on 2,000 volt module

Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

New research suggests use of ortho-carboranes in perovskite solar cells could improve efficiency to 27.2%

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

This is the latest heterojunction module procurement Huasun has secured this year with deals over 5GW of capacity. Image: Huasun.

Chinese solar manufacturer Huasun Energy has secured a 1GW heterojunction (HJT) module procurement for state-owned utility China Datang Corporation.

This is the latest contract the company has secured from state-owned companies to buy its modules this year, after a 500MW HJT module procurement with China Huaneng Group and a 3.5GW procurement with China Green Development Investment Group.

Earlier this year the HJT solar manufacturer secured a 1.2GW G12R (210mm) rectangular solar cell supply to an undisclosed company.

In addition to developing rectangular solar cells, the company recently unveiled a new zero busbar (0BB) technology integrated with its latest HJT modules. The technology has been implemented in both the Himalaya G12 (210mm) series and the Everest G12R rectangular series of large-format HJT modules.

Moreover, Huasun recently claimed it has improved the average energy conversion efficiency of its G12R and G12 HJT cells to 26.01% and 26.15%, respectively. While the cells’ peak efficiencies hit 26.41% and 26.5% in mass production, according to the company, which did not disclose any third-party confirmation of this new efficiency rating.

Its annual nameplate capacity for heterojunction products is currently at 20GW, and it aims to double it by the end of 2025. Earlier this year, the company started production at its Wuxi, China, HJT solar cell plant which has an annual nameplate capacity of 3.6GW.

