Huasun secures 1GW heterojunction module procurement

Earlier this year the HJT solar manufacturer secured a 1.2GW G12R (210mm) rectangular solar cell supply to an undisclosed company.

In addition to developing rectangular solar cells, the company recently unveiled a new zero busbar (0BB) technology integrated with its latest HJT modules. The technology has been implemented in both the Himalaya G12 (210mm) series and the Everest G12R rectangular series of large-format HJT modules.

Moreover, Huasun recently claimed it has improved the average energy conversion efficiency of its G12R and G12 HJT cells to 26.01% and 26.15%, respectively. While the cells’ peak efficiencies hit 26.41% and 26.5% in mass production, according to the company, which did not disclose any third-party confirmation of this new efficiency rating.

Its annual nameplate capacity for heterojunction products is currently at 20GW, and it aims to double it by the end of 2025. Earlier this year, the company started production at its Wuxi, China, HJT solar cell plant which has an annual nameplate capacity of 3.6GW.