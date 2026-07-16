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ISC Konstanz appoints Dr Gerhard Mathiak as head of module department

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, People
Europe

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The ISC Konstanz management team, including Dr Gerhard Mathiak (third from left).
‘ISC Konstanz enjoys an excellent international reputation for application-oriented photovoltaic research,’ said Mathiak (third from left).Image: ISC Konstanz.

German solar energy research institute ISC Konstanz has appointed Dr Gerhard Mathiak as its head of its module department, following the departure of Andreas Halm from the position last year.

Mathiak previously served as the principal researcher and programme lead for PV reliability and performance at the Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), and since November 2024 has worked as a solar PV consultant. He has also held positions at TÜV Rheinland, Q-Cells and Evergreen Solar, and said that he is keen to work with industry partners on ISC Konstanz’s work in “application-oriented PV research”.

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“Photovoltaics is evolving at an incredible pace,” said Mathiak. “I am excited to join ISC Konstanz and contribute to bringing cutting-edge module technologies more rapidly from research to industrial application worldwide.

“ISC Konstanz enjoys an excellent international reputation for application-oriented photovoltaic research,” he continued. “I am particularly excited by the opportunity to work with industry partners to bring new technologies to production more quickly and thereby directly support the energy transition.”

Mathiak’s comments reflect ISC Konstanz’s efforts to pair what it calls “scientific excellence” with “practical industrial implementation”. Since last May, the research institute has partnered with US solar cell manufacturer Suniva and Indian renewable energy company Celloraa Energy to develop solar cell production lines.

ISC Konstanz’s appointment of a new head of its module department is also notable, as the institute announced earlier this year that it is advancing its own cell and module pilot production line, which is expected to be operational by the third quarter of this year.

“With our new laboratory, we now have one of the most advanced research infrastructures in Europe,” said Dr Kristian Peter, chairman of the board of ISC Konstanz. “We are now specifically strengthening our team with people who understand both research and industrial implementation. Gerhard Mathiak brings exactly this kind of experience to the table.”

The appointment brings to an end the interim leadership of the module department of Dr Peter and Tobias Meßmer, who holds the position of deputy department head. ISC Konstanz thanked both for their “outstanding commitment” during the transitional period prior to Mathiak’s appointment.

appointments, europe, germany, isc konstanz, manufacturing, modules, research, testing

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