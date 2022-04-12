NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

NGK’s investment in EneCoat Technologies perovskite solar cell aims to seek possible applications to its battery storage products. Image: Oxford PV.

Battery storage manufacturer NGK Insulators has invested in EneCoat Technologies, a spin-out of Kyoto University involved in the development of of perovskite solar cells.

EneCoat is developing perovskites with a greater power generation efficiency and durability while at the same time establishing manufacturing process for larger scale projects.

NGK’s investment will also seek to establish production technologies that could help improve the quality of perovskite solar cells, with the company keen to explore ways of integrating the cells with its own battery energy storage products.

Last month, researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan argued the chemical process of halogen bonding could improve perovskite solar cells efficiency.

In February 2022, researchers in Saudi Arabia reported the “first ever” successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells while maintaining a 95% efficiency after it withstood 1,000 hours of harsh conditions thus bringing it closer to commercial viability.