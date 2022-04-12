Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
SNEC 2021 Video Library
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Cell Processing, Manufacturing, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Latest

10GW green hydrogen project in Australia moves forward as Osaka Gas joins venture

News

NGK Insulators invests in Kyoto University solar perovskite spin-off

News

India set to miss 2022 100GW solar target after poor rooftop performance, 2030 target in long-term jeopardy

News

South Africa opens sixth bidding window of REIPPPP

News

Balancing the speed of interconnection and the reliability of the power system

Featured Articles, Features, Guest Blog

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

News

TZS unveils US$323m polysilicon, R&D expansion plan

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Invenergy receives approval for 300MW solar, 165MW battery storage project in Wisconsin

News

Chilean PV developer Verano Energy snaps up 15 solar projects totalling 116MW

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
NGK’s investment in EneCoat Technologies perovskite solar cell aims to seek possible applications to its battery storage products. Image: Oxford PV.

Battery storage manufacturer NGK Insulators has invested in EneCoat Technologies, a spin-out of Kyoto University involved in the development of of perovskite solar cells.

EneCoat is developing perovskites with a greater power generation efficiency and durability while at the same time establishing manufacturing process for larger scale projects.

NGK’s investment will also seek to establish production technologies that could help improve the quality of perovskite solar cells, with the company keen to explore ways of integrating the cells with its own battery energy storage products.

Last month, researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan argued the chemical process of halogen bonding could improve perovskite solar cells efficiency.

In February 2022, researchers in Saudi Arabia reported the “first ever” successful damp-heat test of perovskite solar cells while maintaining a 95% efficiency after it withstood 1,000 hours of harsh conditions thus bringing it closer to commercial viability.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech

25 April 2022
PV CellTech will be held in Europe for the first time! Join us in Berlin for the ideal forum to fully understand what new cell architectures are set to dominate mass production during 2023 and beyond. This will include enhancements to p-type PERC, TOPCon on both n-type and p-type and heterojunction variants. For the first time also at PV CellTech, a special session will review the potential timelines for the industry to start its transition beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
investment, japan, kyoto university, new technology, ngk insulators, perovskite, perovskite cells

Read Next

Australia added 1.2GW of large-scale solar in 2021 but renewables investment slows, report finds

April 6, 2022
Large-scale solar deployment in Australia jumped 38% year-on-year in 2021 as its three largest PV plants were commissioned, but financial commitments for new renewables projects in the country fell, according to a new report.

Tongwei investing US$1.9bn in 32GW of new solar cell capacity

April 4, 2022
Major polysilicon and merchant cell producer Tongwei Group is to invest in an additional 32GW of solar cell capacity through a RMB12 billion (US$1.9 billion) investment in partnership with the government of Meishan City, in Sichuan Province, China.
PV Tech Premium

25GW by 2025: How Lightsource bp is ‘building the machine’ to lead a global solar charge

April 4, 2022
In September 2021 Lightsource bp set itself the target of reaching financial close on 25GW of solar by the end of 2025. Liam Stoker spoke to the developer’s leadership team to discover how it is expanding into new markets, securing financing deals and assembling a workforce capable of reaching that target.

SunPower, First Solar in late-stage discussions to develop ‘world changing’ residential solar module

April 1, 2022
US residential solar installer SunPower is in late-stage discussions with US thin film manufacturer First Solar to develop the “world’s most advanced residential solar panel”, its CEO Peter Faricy revealed during an analyst day presentation that also set out the company’s new strategy.

‘New generation’ of more efficient perovskite solar cells possible due to halogen bonding

March 28, 2022
The chemical process of halogen bonding has “considerable potential for the development of a new generation of solar cells based on perovskites”, according to researchers at the Polytechnic University of Milan.

Aquila acquires 100MWp solar PV portfolio in Spain

March 25, 2022
Renewables investor Aquila European Renewables Income Fund has acquired a 100MWp solar PV portfolio currently in construction in Spain, doubling its portfolio's current solar PV capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV Talk: Belectric Kuloglu on their plans for the Turkish market

Features, Interviews

Nearly all US solar companies expecting ‘severe or devastating impact’ of anti-circumvention investigation

News

COVID lockdowns in China exacerbating solar and energy storage shipping crisis

News

Solargis maps reveal ‘significant deviations’ in average irradiance levels in key PV markets

News

Madrid airport to proceed with 142MWp solar PV plant

News

German government raises country’s solar target, aims for 215GW installed by 2030

News

Upcoming Events

Inside the PV industry’s n-type ecosystem and its benefits for individual markets

Upcoming Webinars
April 14, 2022
10am CEST / 4pm SGT

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
April 25, 2022
Berlin, Germany

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021