Solar Media
Solar Power Portal
Energy Storage News
Current
Events
PV-Tech 每日光伏新闻
Advertising
Contact
Subscribe
Group Licence
News
Premium
Manufacturing
Markets & Finance
Power Plants
Features
Editors’ Blog
Guest Blog
Product Reviews
Interviews
Featured Articles
Long Reads
Industry Updates
Market Research
Events & Webinars
Solar Media Events
Industry Events
Upcoming Webinars
On-Demand Webinars
Publications
Photovoltaics International
PV Tech Power
Special Reports
Papers
Sponsored Papers
Market Watch
Cell Processing
PV Modules
Fab & Facilities
Materials
Thin Film
Plant Performance
Financial, Legal, Professional
News

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

By Edith Hancock
Cell Processing, Manufacturing
Europe

Latest

Norwegian investor Magnora increases stake in perovskite specialist Evolar

News

Software firm Clir Renewables raises US$22.4m to target Europe and North America

News

Investment in Australian renewables down as financing for big batteries soars

News

N-type cell efficiency race continues as JinkoSolar sets new record of 25.25%

News

Confidence grows over double-digit solar industry growth in 2021

News

Daqo IPO plans edge forward as company forecasts 50% leap in sequential revenue

News

Lightsource BP secures 640MWp solar co-development deal in Greece

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Image: Evolar

Renewables investor Magnora AG has said it will increase its investment in perovskite solar specialist Evolar, taking a 40.7% stake in the company.

Mats Ljunggren, Evolar’s chief executive, said the company’s next-generation solar cells have “Much higher efficiency for about the same per-watt manufacturing cost” as traditional technologies.

The Norwegian investor first bought a 28.44% stake in Evolar last November in a deal that included options to acquire up to 63.5% of the company at a later date. The startup, which owns R&D prototype equipment to scale and test cells, was spun-out of Uppsala University’s thin film solar cell research cluster in Sweden.

Anders Hagfelt, vice chancellor of Uppsala University and a scientific advisor to Evolar, said that perovskite technology “is ripe for commercialization,” which Evolar hopes to achieve through Magnora’s investment.

Perovskite solar cells have become an attractive research topic in recent months after both the European Commission and US Department of Energy (DOE) pledged to support the growth of their own domestic renewables manufacturing bases, with the DOE setting aside US$40 million for research and development into perovskite solar technologies. Four university-led studies have been published this year that focus on making the high-efficiency but short-life material more durable, including one from Queensland University of Technology (QUT), where scientists used hair clippings to form an “armour” to increase its power conversion efficiency.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access
european solar, european solar manufacturing, evolar, magnora, perovskite, research and development, solar cell, thin film

Read Next

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

May 31, 2021
Researchers at the University of Sheffield have found a new way to extend the life of perovskite materials by more than three months, paving the way for new solar cell technologies.

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

May 28, 2021
BP-backed renewables group Lightsource BP is set to invest €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in solar company INSUN to fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects across Portugal.

Meyer Burger appoints ex-SolarWorld lead to support module supply ambitions

May 27, 2021
Module manufacturing firm Meyer Burger has appointed ex-SolarWorld executive Daniel Menzel as its new managing director.

BayWa r.e. snaps up 600MW French solar and wind portfolio

May 26, 2021
Solar developer and distributor BayWa r.e. has acquired French wind and solar developer Enerpole to grow its presence in the country’s renewable energy sector.
PV Tech Premium

How Europe’s solar industry is making space for more capacity

May 21, 2021
Making room for solar installations is one of the industry's greatest challenges in Europe as countries seek to meet their net-zero targets. Edith Hancock explores the ways developers and trade associations are fitting new capacity where they can.

Meyer Burger opens first new solar module production line in Germany

May 19, 2021
Swiss-headquartered module maker Meyer Burger has formally opened its first new manufacturing facility in Germany as the company scales up its heterojunction (HJ) cell and module capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Solar module failure rates continue to rise as record number of manufacturers recognised in PVEL Module Reliability Scorecard

News

India solar deployment forecasts revised downwards as COVID lockdowns, supply chain issues leave prospects ‘murky’

News

US ROUND-UP: Amber Infrastructure launches renewables development firm, PPA for 155MWac Colorado project

News

Solar bidders secure all 350MW of capacity in Greek renewables auction

News

Storing perovskite at low temperatures could prevent degredation, study finds

News

Abu Dhabi to host green hydrogen and ammonia facility powered by 800MW of solar

News

Upcoming Events

Global PV Module Supply: Materials Sourcing, Traceability & Company Rankings

Upcoming Webinars
June 3, 2021

Utility Solar Summit UK

Solar Media Events
June 15, 2021

Solar & Storage Finance Asia

Solar Media Events
July 6, 2021

PV CellTech

Solar Media Events
August 24, 2021
About
Meet the Team
Advertising
Contact
Terms of Use
Terms of Sale
Privacy Policy
© Solar Media Limited 2021