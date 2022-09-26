Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance

Latest

Reliance Industries acquires stake in US perovskite solar technology developer

News

Solkompaniet and Niam to invest US$300 million in utility-scale solar PV in Sweden

News

Plenitude’s new partnership to develop 1.5GW of solar and wind in Italy and Spain

News

Sterling and Wilson to construct 961MWp of solar in Nigeria

News

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

News

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

News

Drivers of community solar in the US

Featured Articles, Features, Long Reads

RE+: a show full of hope, excitement and short-term questions

Editors' Blog, Features

Ukraine’s solar PV sector grinds to a halt with 15% of installed capacity lost

Featured Articles, Interviews
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of September. Image: Reliance Industries.

A subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries will invest US$12 million to acquire a 20% stake in Caelux Corporation, a California-based company working on perovskite solar technology.

Reliance New Energy Limited has also entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Caelux for technical collaboration and commercialisation of the latter’s technology.

A spin-out from the California Institute of Technology, Caelux plans to construct a pilot plant in the Los Angeles metropolitan area to demonstrate the feasibility of scaling perovskites. Its commercialisation roadmap consists of developing production sites in the US, Asia and Latin America.

Reliance Industries, which announced last month it will start production at a 10GW solar cell and module factory in the Indian state of Gujarat by 2024, said it will be able leverage Caelux’s technology to produce more powerful and lower-cost modules.

“We believe Caelux’s proprietary perovskite-based solar technology provides us with access to next leg of innovation in crystalline solar modules,” said Mukesh Ambani, managing director of Reliance Industries.

The acquisition does not require any regulatory approval and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Since announcing a US$10.1 billion clean energy plan last year, Reliance Industries has acquired module manufacturer REC Group and invested in German wafer technology company NexWafe.

The conglomerate has also secured funding from India’s production-linked incentive programme to set up module manufacturing in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

PV CellTech Extra

11 October 2022
PV CellTech Extra will be held as a series of live webinars and on-demand sessions on 11-13 October 2022. We'll be taking a slightly further forward-looking view at the technologies and roadmaps for new cell architectures set to dominate mass production during 2023-2025 with special emphasis on the potential timelines for technologies beyond the single-junction cell design, including perovskite and hybrid concepts.
acquisition, Caelux, m&a, perovskite, Reliance Industries, us solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

Drivers of community solar in the US

September 23, 2022
Community solar in the US is projected to grow substantially over the next decade and represents a means of expanding access to underserved communities who are being left out of the energy transition. Sean Rai-Roche explores the drivers of community solar and what obstacles need to be overcome to support its rollout.

EDP Renewables starts construction on 240MW solar project in Texas

September 22, 2022
EDP Renewables North America has started construction on a 240MW utility-scale solar PV project in Milam County, Texas.

Amazon plans 2.7GW of new renewables projects globally

September 22, 2022
Tech major Amazon has expanded its renewables portfolio globally with 71 new projects with a total capacity of 2.7GW.

Mortenson deploys robotic pile distribution system to speed up solar project construction

September 21, 2022
Mortenson has partnered with Italian manufacturer Orteco to develop robotic equipment that can accelerate the construction of solar PV plants.

US government agency seeks information from PV industry on domestic module production

September 21, 2022
An independent agency of the US government has issued a request for information (RFI) to learn more about the availability of domestically manufactured solar PV panels and components.

SEG Solar to set up TOPCon module manufacturing factory in Texas

September 21, 2022
SEG Solar plans to set up a solar module manufacturing plant in the US state of Texas with an annual capacity of more than 2GW.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India’s cabinet approves second round of PLI scheme, aims to support 65GW of module manufacturing

News

EU’s planned revenue cap could have ‘chilling effect’ on solar investment, experts warn

Editors' Blog, Features

Solar accounted for half of all global power generating capacity additions in 2021

News

JA Solar moves to AAA-Rating in latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report

Editors' Blog, Features, Long Reads

Qcells aims to consolidate US market position

News

India adds 883MW of rooftop solar in first nine months of 2020 despite COVID-19

News

Upcoming Events

Understanding the evolving customer demands of residential solar PV

Upcoming Webinars
September 27, 2022
15:30 AEST (UTC +10)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Extra

On-Demand Webinars, Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event

How Tongwei Solar’s shingled modules can boost power output and reliability

Upcoming Webinars
October 18, 2022
10am (EDT) / 4pm (CEST)

How ENACT’s platform enables greater solar and storage sales through leveraging software advantages

Upcoming Webinars
October 26, 2022
9am EDT / 3pm CEST
© Solar Media Limited 2022