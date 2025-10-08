Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

Subscribe To Premium
By JP Casey
How 35 years of solar evolution in Australia created the ‘world’s most sophisticated grid’

Scatec’s latest Egypt solar project moves forward with financing agreement

Researchers claim efficiency and stability records for triple-junction perovskite solar cell

Trump policies to have ‘marginal’ impact on energy transition amid geopolitical disruptions—DNV

Saatvik Green Energy secures solar PV module orders worth INR7 billion

Australia’s NEM sets minimum demand record as rooftop solar reaches 15GW

Frontier Energy plans 1GW solar expansion at Waroona Energy Park in Western Australia

Econergy to acquire 155MW solar project in Romania

Juniper Green Energy signs 70MW PPA with Tata Power

The 2024 Solar & Storage Finance USA event.
US clean energy investment more than tripled between 2018 and 2023. Image: Solar Media.

Despite policy headwinds on the federal level, there is optimism for the future of the US solar and storage sector, particularly from a financial angle.

Clean energy investment in the US more than tripled between 2018 and 2023, reaching a cumulative total of US$248 billion, and by the end of this year, tax credit monetisation alone is set to be a US$60 billion industry according to financing technology platform Crux.

To discuss some of these trends in greater detail, and consider how best to respond to the ongoing policy uncertainty, PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Tickets for the event are available on the official website.

All are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, which will inform discussions to be held at the summit and help shape conversations about some of the latest developments in the industry, including updates from Doral Renewables, Meta, and EDF.

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Yesterday, US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “corporate buyer” for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.

The project is currently under development, and will pair the solar generation facilities with a 340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The facility is located in the Schleicher and Tom Green Counties of Texas, and is expected to be connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, and begin commercial operations, in 2028.

The deal will cover 75% of the facility’s energy output, which Doral estimates at over 1 million MWh annually, and all of the associated Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). While the developer did not name the offtaker, it described the company as a “well-known and experienced energy buyer”, and that this is a new commercial relationship for the company.

Read the full version of this story here.

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

On Monday, US IPP Arevon began operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.

The Heirloom and Ratts 1 projects in Pike County, Indiana, represent 264MW in combined solar generation capacity. These projects—representing around US$400 million in investment—are the first utility-scale projects that Arevon owns in Indiana.

Both sites will operate under long-term offtake agreements. The 150MW Ratts 1 project is contracted under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA).

Read the full version of this story here.

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

Last week, EDF Renewables announced that it had started work at its 150MW Milagro solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, while Enlight Renewable Energy completed two tax equity partnerships for its 290MW Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.

The former project is co-located with a 75MW/300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Milagro will supply electricity to utility El Paso Electric (EPE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The latter project, meanwhile, is teamed with a 290MW/940MWh storage facility and the agreements were closed through Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings.

Read the full version of this story here.

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

US renewable energy services provider SunStrong Management has raised US$900 million to refinance a “large portfolio” of residential solar assets developed by SunPower.

The financing takes the form of an asset-backed securitisation (ABS), a form of fundraising backed by assets, in this case a 528MW solar portfolio, split across 18 states, currently managed by SunStrong. The deal was closed on 30 September, with money raised in four phases, and was heralded as “another significant milestone” for the company by its leadership, which offers management and servicing of existing solar projects.

The deal represents that latest positive development for SunPower, which was pushed to the brink last year after breaching a credit agreement, and having to file for bankruptcy.

Read the full version of this story here.

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

Last month, the California State Legislature passed two bills that aim to reduce energy prices in the state, which have been heralded as “common sense” solutions to energy affordability by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The two bills are Assembly Bill 825 (AB 825) and Senate Bill 302 (SB 302), which cover regional electricity and taxes, respectively.

California law included a number of conditions that must be met before the beginning of 2019, including approval of bodies such as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), to establish “an independent regional organisation” to work with the independent system operator (ISO) in managing the state’s energy grid.

Read the full version of this story here.

Read all of our coverage of the US solar and storage sector in the run-up to the event, and updates from the summit itself, here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
