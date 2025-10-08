Responses wanted: Solar & Storage Finance USA to explore sustained appetite for US renewable investments

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

To discuss some of these trends in greater detail, and consider how best to respond to the ongoing policy uncertainty, PV Tech publisher Solar Media is hosting the 12th edition of the Solar & Storage Finance USA event on 21-22 October 2025 in New York. Tickets for the event are available on the official website.

All are encouraged to respond to an anonymous survey on the US solar and storage sector, which will inform discussions to be held at the summit and help shape conversations about some of the latest developments in the industry, including updates from Doral Renewables, Meta, and EDF.

Doral secures offtake agreement for 430MW Texas solar-plus-storage project

Yesterday, US independent power producer (IPP) Doral Renewables announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an unnamed “corporate buyer” for its 430MW Cold Creek solar-plus-storage project in Texas.

The project is currently under development, and will pair the solar generation facilities with a 340MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The facility is located in the Schleicher and Tom Green Counties of Texas, and is expected to be connected to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) grid, and begin commercial operations, in 2028.

The deal will cover 75% of the facility’s energy output, which Doral estimates at over 1 million MWh annually, and all of the associated Renewable Energy Credits (RECs). While the developer did not name the offtaker, it described the company as a “well-known and experienced energy buyer”, and that this is a new commercial relationship for the company.

Read the full version of this story here.

Arevon powers 264MW Indiana PV portfolio with Meta PPA

On Monday, US IPP Arevon began operations at two utility-scale solar projects in Indiana.

The Heirloom and Ratts 1 projects in Pike County, Indiana, represent 264MW in combined solar generation capacity. These projects—representing around US$400 million in investment—are the first utility-scale projects that Arevon owns in Indiana.

Both sites will operate under long-term offtake agreements. The 150MW Ratts 1 project is contracted under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA).

Read the full version of this story here.

EDF and Enlight advance solar-plus-storage projects in the US

Last week, EDF Renewables announced that it had started work at its 150MW Milagro solar-plus-storage project in New Mexico, while Enlight Renewable Energy completed two tax equity partnerships for its 290MW Roadrunner solar-plus-storage project in Arizona.

The former project is co-located with a 75MW/300MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). Milagro will supply electricity to utility El Paso Electric (EPE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The latter project, meanwhile, is teamed with a 290MW/940MWh storage facility and the agreements were closed through Enlight’s US subsidiary Clēnera Holdings.

Read the full version of this story here.

SunStrong raises US$900 million to refinance SunPower residential portfolio

US renewable energy services provider SunStrong Management has raised US$900 million to refinance a “large portfolio” of residential solar assets developed by SunPower.

The financing takes the form of an asset-backed securitisation (ABS), a form of fundraising backed by assets, in this case a 528MW solar portfolio, split across 18 states, currently managed by SunStrong. The deal was closed on 30 September, with money raised in four phases, and was heralded as “another significant milestone” for the company by its leadership, which offers management and servicing of existing solar projects.

The deal represents that latest positive development for SunPower, which was pushed to the brink last year after breaching a credit agreement, and having to file for bankruptcy.

Read the full version of this story here.

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

Last month, the California State Legislature passed two bills that aim to reduce energy prices in the state, which have been heralded as “common sense” solutions to energy affordability by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The two bills are Assembly Bill 825 (AB 825) and Senate Bill 302 (SB 302), which cover regional electricity and taxes, respectively.

California law included a number of conditions that must be met before the beginning of 2019, including approval of bodies such as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), to establish “an independent regional organisation” to work with the independent system operator (ISO) in managing the state’s energy grid.

Read the full version of this story here.

Read all of our coverage of the US solar and storage sector in the run-up to the event, and updates from the summit itself, here.