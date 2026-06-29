RWE, PPC start operations at 930MW Greece PV portfolio in former lignite mine

German energy firm RWE and Greek power supplier PPC have completed construction on a 930MW portfolio of solar PV projects in northern Greece.
The nine-project portfolio is within the confines of the former Amynteo open-cast lignite mine in Western Macedonia and is grouped into three large project clusters. The sites have been developed by Meton Energy, a joint venture (JV) between RWE (51% stake) and PPC (49% stake).
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As well as the recently commissioned Amynteo projects, the two firms have said they are developing two further projects in Central Macedonia. The Kotyli and Neo Syrakio solar projects will have a combined generation capacity of 567MWp and are expected online in 2027. The projects were announced last year and received funding from the EU’s NextGenerationEU scheme, via its Recovery and Resilience Facility.
“These projects symbolise a new chapter for Western Macedonia – a region that is steadily but surely transforming from being a centre of lignite-based power generation into a hub for renewable energy,” said Charilaos Mitrelias, CEO of RWE Renewables Hellas and CEO of Meton Energy.
Konstantinos Mavros, deputy CEO of RES PPC Group, said: “[PPC] will continue to invest in renewables, aiming for 19 GW by the end of 2030. At the same time, we are strengthening our momentum by rapidly integrating energy storage projects into our portfolio, as well as with the company’s transformation into a Powertech Group.”
In April, PPC announced the completion of construction at another group of PV projects in northern Greece’s mining region, a 2.14GW group of project clusters that it said would account for 6% of Greece’s total electricity demand.