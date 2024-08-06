Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

Meyer Burger and Solestial sign partnership to scale up space-based solar module manufacturing

News

SECI launches tender for 2GW of solar PV alongside 4GWh of storage

News

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

News

IEA PVPS: distributed solar and storage can ‘contribute very well’ to grid flexibility

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

4,000GWh of solar PV and wind curtailments in Australia could be mitigated by off-peak hot water, think tank says

News

Rinnai Australia acquires solar PV and energy storage retailer

News

Future-proofing Europe’s energy network

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Boitzenburger Land solar park.
The Boitzenburger Land solar park has been in operation since autumn 2023. Image: GP Joule Group.

RWE Supply & Trading, the trading arm of German utility RWE, and the Salzgitter Group, a German steel manufacturer, have signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) that will see the latter acquire power from the 180MW Boitzenburger Land solar park in Brandenburg, Germany.

The Salzgitter Group will begin acquiring power from the project in 2027, and the deal will last for seven years. The solar farm has been in operation since autumn 2023, and is owned by a joint venture comprising Solarenergie Boitzenburger Land, the GP Joule Group and Mainova. The companies involved expect the deal to see the Salzgitter Group acquire 64GWh of electricity per year over the course of the deal.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“Large quantities of greenhouse gases are currently still being released during conventional steel production,” said Marco Hauer, head of energy procurement at the Salzgitter Group. “We are getting serious about green energy sources. By 2025, half of our electricity requirements will come from non-fossil sources, and by 2030 we want to be using 100% green electricity.”

The company has already announced plans to transition away from using fossil fuels in its steel production process, aiming to use electricity and hydrogen-based processes as early as 2026. The Salzgitter Group also aims to completely eliminate carbon dioxide from its manufacturing work by 2033, replacing traditional blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces.

The news is the latest example of a company outside of the energy sector investing in clean power through a PPA. There are a number of examples of tech and data companies using such arrangements to minimise their carbon footprints, including Sembcorp and Microsoft in the US, and this practice is now being picked up on by companies across a greater range of industries. Earlier this year, food and beverage company Nestlé signed a PPA to acquire power from German solar plants, and Greek packaging firm Karatzis signed a deal to offtake power from Greek plants.

While PPAs continue to be popular in Europe, the average price of renewable power PPAs has been in sharp decline in recent months. In July, Pexapark reported that the average price of a PPA signed in Europe fell by 1.5% from May to June, and fellow analyst LevelTen suggested that ongoing political uncertainty in Europe has made buyers less willing to spend significant sums of money on PPA deals, compared to other markets, such as North America, where PPA prices have remained more stable.

“The demand for carbon dioxide-free electricity supplies from renewable sources is growing strongly,” added David Egyptien, head of commodity solutions in Germany and Benelux at RWE Supply & Trading, acknowledging the high demand for PPAs. “With our energy solutions, we want to promote climate protection in all areas of the economy.”

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
deals, lsscee, mainova, power purchase agreement, ppa, rwe, salzgitter group, solarenergie boitzenburger land

Read Next

Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.
Premium

Future-proofing Europe’s energy network

August 5, 2024
Grid infrastructure has emerged as a key stumbling block in Europe’s transition to a cleaner energy system, says Chris Rosslowe of Ember.
An Acciona Energía project.

Acciona Energía wins 12-year CfD for 189MW Promina project in Croatia

August 5, 2024
Acciona Energía has been awarded a 12-year contract for difference (CfD) to develop the 189MW Promina solar PV projec.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

ib vogt signs 50MW solar PV PPA in Bangladesh

August 5, 2024
Signed through a 20-year PPA with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDP), a state-owned company, the electricity generated from the plant will be sold at a fixed price of US$0.1094/kWh.
An Orlen Group project.

Orlen acquires Polish solar portfolio with capacity of up to 280MW

August 5, 2024
Orlen Wind 3 has acquired a solar portfolio in Poland, where expansion work is currently underway to expand the capacity to 280MW.
Verbund's Wallsee-Mitterkirchen project.

Verbund acquires 110MW Italian PV portfolio at ‘advanced stage of development’

August 2, 2024
Verbund has acquired a 110MV solar portfolio in Lazio, central Italy, from Ke-Reninvestment, a subsidiary of Turkish investor Kinesis Enerji.
Wacker_Polysilicon_Plant_Charleston_Tennessee_-_Credit_Wacker

Wacker posts 55% drop in polysilicon sales in Q2 2024

July 31, 2024
Wacker Polysilicon generated €232 million in sales from April through June 2024, down from €513 million in the same period 2023.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

JA Solar files TOPCon patent infringement in Europe

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

Nextracker acquires PV foundations supplier Solar Pile International

News

Solar industry facing ‘uncertain policy environment’ ahead of US election, says First Solar

News

1.5GW Victoria-Tasmania interconnector project sets 2030 completion date in Australia

News

IRA transferability market reaches US$11 billion in H1 2024

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024