Soltec lands deal for 420MW of solar PV projects in Chile and Colombia

As part of the agreement, Soltec will provide construction services to the project. Image: Soltec.

Spanish solar tracker manufacturer Soltec has signed contracts to supply 420MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers to two projects in Chile and Colombia – likely owned by Enel Green Power – that are due to be completed this year.

In addition to supplying trackers, Soltec will also provide construction services to the projects, which were both started last year, facilitate the recruitment of a local workforce and will purchase materials from local business, the company said in a statement.

While the project owner was not named explicitly, Soltec CEO Raúl Morales said the company’s “continued collaboration with Enel Green Power in strategic countries, is great news for us”.

“Both Chile, where we have been working for many years, and Colombia, a market with a great renewable energy potential where we recently entered, are to become two essential countries in terms of energy reconversion,” he added.

The Spanish company has been active in securing rights to supply trackers to solar PV projects recently. Earlier this month, Enel Green Power signed an agreement with Soltec for 610MW of its SF7 bifacial trackers for use in two PV plants in Peru and Colombia.

On the same day this was announced, Soltec, through its subsidiary Powertis, sold a controlling stake in 421MW of its solar PV projects in Italy to German investment firm Aquila Capital under a co-development agreement that has exceeded 750MW, with Soltec having been granted certain rights over the supply of solar trackers used in the projects.

And, in October last year, Soltec penned a framework agreement with renewables developer Acciona Energia to supply trackers over a three-year period in a deal that Soltec said would “strengthen the strategic relationship” between the two companies.

Soltec said it was the third biggest supplier of solar trackers in the world when releasing its last financial results for Q3 2021, which showed the company making a slim net loss. It said this was largely due to international disruptions “resulting from changes in logistical conditions worldwide and a shortage of personnel in some countries”.