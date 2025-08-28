Subscribe To Premium
Thailand launches 280MW floating PV tender

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Power Plants, New Technology
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia

Thailand seeks bids for a 280MW floating PV project at the Srinagarind dam
The FPV project, to be installed at the Srinagarind dam (pictured above), is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028. Image: EGAT.

State-owned firm Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has launched a tender for the construction of a 280MW floating PV (FPV) project.

Located in the western province of Kanchanaburi, the Srinagarind Dam Floating Solar Project 3 (SNR-PV3) is part of the country’s Power Development Plan 2018-2037 Revision 1, which aims to develop FPV projects on EGAT’s dam reservoirs across the country. Through that initiative, the country expects to add more than 2.7GW of FPV capacity by 2037.

As it will be installed on a dam’s reservoir, the FPV project will share its main infrastructure and equipment with the existing hydropower plant. This will result in “lower generation cost and reasonable electricity cost”, according to the EGAT.

The project is expected to begin commercial operations in 2028.

Applications for the tender are open until 26 September 2025, and the winning bid will be announced on 16 December 2025. More details regarding the application and the bidding process can be accessed here.

FPV’s potential in Southeast Asia has long been highlighted, with Thailand among the countries forecast to lead the region in the FPV market.

Neighbouring country Malaysia recently launched an FPV pilot project, which could help unlock 2.2GW of generation capacity in the country. Deployed in a dam, the 100kW project aims to demonstrate how the country’s largest lake, covering 36,900 hectares, could be used for a larger FPV project.

