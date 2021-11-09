Solar Media
News

Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

By Jules Scully
Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Policy, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

News

Georgia Power issues RFP for 1GW of new renewables

News

Econergy to build and operate Romania’s ‘largest’ solar project

News

Q&A: QEERI talks cleaning robot research, solving soiling and Middle East deployment

Features, Interviews

Abu Dhabi targets 8.8GW of renewables by 2025 in new COP26 pledge

News

US infrastructure bill passes House as Biden awaits Build Back Better vote

News

How ‘time-of-use’ strategies can drive higher-impact renewables sourcing by corporates

Features, Guest Blog

TBEA planning 400,000MT of polysilicon production in Inner Mongolia

News

Hawaiian Electric to deploy 50,000 rooftop PV systems in bid to reach 2030 target

News

COP26: Leadership, courage, speed… and huge renewables deployment needed for 45GW green hydrogen goal

News
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, at the inauguration of the country’s first utility-scale solar project in August. Image: Uzbekistan government.

Uzbekistan is set to announce two new tenders for 400MW of solar capacity by the end of this year, the Central Asian nation’s energy minister, Alisher Sultanov, has said.

Speaking at the third Uzbek-German business forum, held in Frankfurt, Sultanov invited German companies to participate in the tenders and revealed that further tenders to provide 200MW of energy will be announced in 2022.

The minister also reiterated Uzbekistan’s goal to double its energy generation by 2030 to 30GW – 25% of which is expected to be from renewables.

The country’s energy ministry earlier this year said it was considering raising its renewables deployment targets following the success of previous tenders, with the country potentially aiming for 7GW of solar PV by 2030.

A request for qualification stage for another of Uzbekistan’s solar tenders started in September, with interested parties allowed to submit qualification documents until 29 November 2021. That tender will support three projects totalling up to 500MW, including one paired with a battery energy storage system, with winning bidders entering into a 25-year power purchase agreement with a state-owned off-taker.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar has been particularly active in Uzbekistan, securing a 100MW project in the country’s first solar tender in 2019 that was inaugurated in August. In two tenders earlier this year, the company was also awarded an additional three PV plants totalling almost 900MW of capacity.

It was also revealed in June that Greek industrial group Mytilineos secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 131MW solar farm under development in Uzbekistan by Total Eren.

auctions and tenders, tender, uzbekistan

PV Tech Premium

