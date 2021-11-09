Uzbekistan planning two tenders for 400MW of solar

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, at the inauguration of the country’s first utility-scale solar project in August. Image: Uzbekistan government.

Uzbekistan is set to announce two new tenders for 400MW of solar capacity by the end of this year, the Central Asian nation’s energy minister, Alisher Sultanov, has said.

Speaking at the third Uzbek-German business forum, held in Frankfurt, Sultanov invited German companies to participate in the tenders and revealed that further tenders to provide 200MW of energy will be announced in 2022.

The minister also reiterated Uzbekistan’s goal to double its energy generation by 2030 to 30GW – 25% of which is expected to be from renewables.

The country’s energy ministry earlier this year said it was considering raising its renewables deployment targets following the success of previous tenders, with the country potentially aiming for 7GW of solar PV by 2030.

A request for qualification stage for another of Uzbekistan’s solar tenders started in September, with interested parties allowed to submit qualification documents until 29 November 2021. That tender will support three projects totalling up to 500MW, including one paired with a battery energy storage system, with winning bidders entering into a 25-year power purchase agreement with a state-owned off-taker.

Abu Dhabi-based renewables developer Masdar has been particularly active in Uzbekistan, securing a 100MW project in the country’s first solar tender in 2019 that was inaugurated in August. In two tenders earlier this year, the company was also awarded an additional three PV plants totalling almost 900MW of capacity.

It was also revealed in June that Greek industrial group Mytilineos secured an engineering, procurement and construction contract for a 131MW solar farm under development in Uzbekistan by Total Eren.