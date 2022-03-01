Solar Media
News

BayWa r.e. set to realise more than 1GW of solar and wind projects this year

By Jules Scully
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Latest

BayWa r.e. set to realise more than 1GW of solar and wind projects this year

News

India adds 10GW of solar PV in 2021, brings total installed capacity to 49GW

News

Germany to speed up renewable energy deployment amid Ukraine crisis

News

Aurora Solar eyes product expansion after closing US$200m funding round

News

PODCAST: Lightsource bp reveals methods behind 25GW target, Ukraine and Europe’s energy landscape explored

News

Azure Power making ‘steady improvements’ as operational capacity exceeds 2.5GW

News

Vietnam’s planned solar capacity deemed ‘too high’ by government

News

Polysilicon production costs, wafer factory utilisation rates weigh down Daqo Q4 performance

News

US solar generation up 25% in 2021, renewables’ share of power mix set to exceed coal in 2022

News

Waaree Energies increasing exports amid rising demand for India-made modules

News
The company is exploring floating solar opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Image: BayWa r.e.

German renewables company BayWa r.e. is planning to realise more than 1GW of solar and wind plants this year as it heightens its focus on subsidy-free projects.

Having sold about 500MW of solar and wind farms in 2021 – in markets such as Poland and Spain – the company said Spain and the Netherlands will be key markets for its solar project development business in 2022, with Eastern Europe also beginning to pick up speed.

With the firm’s energy solutions unit realising a record 68 projects in 2021, including signing a power purchase agreement (PPA) for what it said was Poland’s first subsidy-free solar park, BayWa r.e. is this year looking to increase its work on subsidy-free renewables plants, many of which are expected to be backed by PPAs with corporations.

A transaction of note saw the company recently sign a virtual PPA for two PV plants in Spain, with the agreement featuring an “innovative price mechanism” that benefits both the asset owner and offtaker during times of high electricity costs

Expanding its project pipeline, entering new markets and bringing a new investor on board – with Energy Infrastructure Partners acquiring 49% stake in the business – contributed to BayWa r.e. posting “exceptional results” during 2021, said CEO Matthias Taft.

He added that the company is expected to strengthen its performance this year thanks in part to more PPAs with corporations and a greater focus on technologies such as green hydrogen and energy storage. “The industry is poised for further growth in 2022 as the pace of the renewable energy transition increases.”

BayWa r.e. will this year continue developing its Americas pipeline of more than 5GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects while also pursuing 2.5GW of solar and wind in Asia Pacific, where it is also looking into floating PV opportunities.

Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, the company’s solar distribution unit sold “multiple gigawatts” of modules and inverters during 2021, increasing its revenues by more than 60% year-on-year.

Having established an independent distribution business in Poland and bolstering its presence in the US with the acquisition of distributor Beacon Solar last year, BayWa r.e. said its distribution unit is on track to continue benefitting from rising worldwide demand.

The BayWa Group, which also includes agriculture and building materials businesses, saw its 2021 revenue increase 20% year-on-year to €19.8 billion (US$22.1 billion), while earnings before interest and tax jumped 26% to €266.6 million. The company will publish full details of its 2021 performance on 24 March.

baywa r.e., company results, distribution, eastern europe, financial results, floating solar, ppa, subsidy-free solar

