Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

By JP Casey
Now is the time for interconnection reform

Inside the race to PV cell quality and compliance

Nigeria to build 1GW solar module manufacturing facility

Brookfield, Solarvest to develop 1.5GW solar PV and BESS portfolio in Malaysia

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

The Netherlands ceases SolarNL manufacturing programme

Lightsource bp begins work on co-located BESS at 585MWdc solar PV plant in Australia

Avathon launches autonomous AI managing platform for renewables

Repsol starts commercial operations at 629MW solar PV plant in Texas

Strategies for managing ageing solar assets

Signing ceremony at the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria.
‘Through this joint venture, we are not only creating access to clean energy but building the local capacity to manufacture it,’ said Abba Abubakar Aliyu, managing director and CEO of REA, right. Image: REA.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria has announced plans to build a 1GW solar module manufacturing facility in the country.

The initiative is a joint venture between the REA, Nigerian development vehicle InfraCorp and Dutch renewables company Solarge BV. The special purpose vehicle will be owned by the three organisations, with Solarge BV holding 49%, InfraCorp 26% and the REA the remaining 25%, and the REA has agreed to procure at least 200MW of modules a year, over five years, from Solarge’s Nigerian subsidiary.

These panels will be used across a variety of government solar projects, including those supported by the National Public Sector Solarisation Initiative (NPSSI), a government programme that was launched in August.

This is a NGN1 billion (US$669,837) initiative, also backed by InfraCorp, to mobilise public and private sector financing for new distributed solar installations in Nigeria, to both advance the country’s renewable energy sector and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, particularly natural gas, which accounted for 77.2% of domestic electricity generation in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Modules built by the special purpose vehicle will also be used at projects constructed under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF), a separate finance-raising vehicle for national infrastructure projects introduced in 2024.

“This partnership exemplifies the type of innovation and collaboration that the federal government seeks to promote under the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund,” said director general of the Nigerian Budget Office Tanimu Yakubu Kurfi of the new module manufacturing plant. “It not only supports our fiscal sustainability goals but also deepens Nigeria’s industrial base and energy self-reliance.”

Building domestic solar manufacturing capacity has become very popular as of late in the solar industry, as companies and national governments look to insulate supply chains from global geopolitical disruption. While several Indian companies have advanced cell and module manufacturing projects, building domestic manufacturing capacity in markets such as the US and Europe has been more challenging.

A combination of many African countries’ desires to improve their domestic renewable energy generation, and the fact that many countries are not subject to the same tariffs the US has imposed on many Southeast Asian countries, means that there has been an uptick in solar component imports and manufacturing in many African countries. Earlier this year, Ember reported that African imports of Chinese solar panels in particular had increased 60% year-on-year.

Recent developments in African PV manufacturing have often been backed by foreign supporters; in August, Bahraini, Chinese, Egyptian and Emirati groups announced plans to build a 4GW solar, 1GWh storage manufacturing facility in Egypt.

Most solar employment in the US is found in construction and installation activities. Image: Sol Systems.

E2: Solar accounts for more than 60% of all jobs in US renewable energy generation

September 22, 2025
The US added 6,012 new jobs in the solar industry between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2024, according to E2.
The Stubbo solar PV plant will be located in the Central-West Orana REZ. Image: ACEN Australia.

Australia sets 62-70% emissions reduction target for 2035

September 19, 2025
Australia has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 62-70% below 2005 levels by 2035, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Thursday (18 September).
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger unlikely to survive under provisional debt moratorium

September 17, 2025
Struggling Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has formally entered into a debt moratorium, with the possibility of rescuing the entire group now looking unlikely.
The California state capitol.

California passes bills to reduce energy prices, ‘applauded’ by SEIA and CEBA

September 17, 2025
The California State Legislature has passed two bills that aim to reduce energy prices in the state, AB 825 and SB 302.
Speakers at RE+ 2025.
Premium

RE+ 2025: US solar industry calls for resilience amid policy challenges

September 16, 2025
At RE+, industry leaders pointed to the resilience of the US solar sector, despite challenges brought by the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' Act.
Close-up of construction work on a solar PV plant

Wisconsin Republicans propose bill to improve access to community solar projects

September 16, 2025
Two Wisconsin Republicans have introduced legislation to open access to community solar projects in the US state.

