Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

Nautilus, Summit Ridge secure financing for US community solar expansion

US clean energy tax credit monetisation to reach up to US$60 billion in 2025 – Crux

European PV buyer sentiment remains low, but stable, in August

SEIA releases policy recommendations for US solar and storage

Nextracker acquires Origami Solar in US$53 million deal

CHINA ROUND-UP: China accelerates integration of AI and new energy, Chinese company signs 600MW international PV project 

Experts weigh in on the state of US solar manufacturing at RE+

Australia’s NEM sets new renewable energy record with solar PV providing 17GW

US adds 17.9GW solar PV in first half of 2025, SEIA predicts installation slowdown

Iberdrola's Camino solar project in the US.
The agreement will supply 77MW of PV capacity, generating 1,250GWh annually from July 2026. Image: Iberdrola.

Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has signed a 77MW power purchase agreement (PPA) with Italian grocery retail group Selex Gruppo Commerciale. 

The agreement will cover the generation of 125GWh annually from July 2026. Structured as a framework deal, it enables energy distribution across Selex Group’s associated companies under unified contractual terms.

Through this agreement, Iberdrola supports Selex Group’s decarbonisation goals, underscoring the role of PPAs as a key tool for Italian industries to cut emissions and hedge against medium-term energy price volatility. 

In July 2025, Iberdrola reported H1 net profit of €3.6 billion (US$4.2 billion) and EBITDA of €8.3 billion (US$9.7 billion), up 5% year-on-year. Investments rose 7% to €5.6 billion, contributing to a record €17.3 billion over the past year, while total assets declined by €700 million since December 2024.  

Iberdrola Spain – Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola’s subsidiary – signed a PPA with Burger King for 34MW of solar capacity in August 2025, supplying 1,900GWh to power over 900 restaurants. The deal expands their agreement to 109MW, supporting Burger King’s renewable energy transition. 

Additionally, the company signed a 476MW renewable energy PPA with Amazon in Portugal and Spain, including 212MW of solar from the Ciudad Rodrigo plant in Salamanca. It marked its first solar PPA, following earlier wind deals in the US, UK and Germany.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
iberdrola, italy, power purchase agreement, Selex, spain

