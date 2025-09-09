Iberdrola signs 77MW PPA with Italian retailer Selex

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Through this agreement, Iberdrola supports Selex Group’s decarbonisation goals, underscoring the role of PPAs as a key tool for Italian industries to cut emissions and hedge against medium-term energy price volatility.

In July 2025, Iberdrola reported H1 net profit of €3.6 billion (US$4.2 billion) and EBITDA of €8.3 billion (US$9.7 billion), up 5% year-on-year. Investments rose 7% to €5.6 billion, contributing to a record €17.3 billion over the past year, while total assets declined by €700 million since December 2024.

Iberdrola Spain – Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola’s subsidiary – signed a PPA with Burger King for 34MW of solar capacity in August 2025, supplying 1,900GWh to power over 900 restaurants. The deal expands their agreement to 109MW, supporting Burger King’s renewable energy transition.

Additionally, the company signed a 476MW renewable energy PPA with Amazon in Portugal and Spain, including 212MW of solar from the Ciudad Rodrigo plant in Salamanca. It marked its first solar PPA, following earlier wind deals in the US, UK and Germany.