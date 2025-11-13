Voltalia powers 126MW solar PV plant in Uzbekistan, co-located wind, BESS on the way

Full premium access for the first month at only $1

The project was awarded through a government tender coordinated by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in December 2022 and has a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) secured. More than 180,000 bifacial solar panels and over 350 inverters were installed at the solar PV plant, which spans 180 hectares.

Voltalia led the development of the project, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) supervision and will carry out operations and maintenance (O&M) once the project is fully operational.

As part of an environmental initiative with the Sarimay project, the company planted 2.65 million white saxaul trees – a plant native to the region and found in desert areas – to restore local ecosystems.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, said: “Successfully completing this 126-megawatt solar project demonstrates our ability to deliver large-scale renewable solutions that benefit both the environment and local communities.

Moreover, Voltalia is forecast to begin construction of its second project in Uzbekistan in 2026. The Artemisya project is a hybrid solar-wind-storage project that boasts 126MW solar PV, 300MW wind power and 100MW/200MWh BESS. The commissioning of the project is slated for 2027.

The company secured a long-term PPA with Uzbek state energy JSC Uzenergosotish for the hybrid project earlier this year.

The construction of these projects by Voltalia will contribute to the growth of renewables in Uzbekistan, which aims to reach 8GW of renewable energy capacity by 2026 and 12GW by 2030, with around 7GW earmarked for solar PV capacity.

Outside of Uzbekistan, Voltalia recently unveiled the signing of more than 700MW O&M contracts for two solar PV plants in Brazil. The signing of these contracts, along with two wind projects, brings the company’s capacity under management for third parties at more than 8GW, two years ahead of its target set for 2027.