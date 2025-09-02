OX2 appoints former BayWa r.e. head as new CEO

Taft previously served as CEO of renewables developer BayWa r.e. until the end of August, and began at his new position on Monday (1 September 2025). Taft was appointed as CEO of BayWa r.e. in 2021, and before that was responsible for the management of BayWa r.e. renewable energy since 2013.

“With my experience and expertise in the industry, I will do my utmost to support the company as we strive to become one of the most reputable global developers, with an outstanding and high-performing IPP portfolio”, said Taft.

Taft will lead a company with a renewables portfolio of 33GW capacity across different stages, including development, construction, asset management and operational. OX2 is currently present in nine markets across Europe and Australia, where it has recently been quite active.

During the summer, the company secured approvals under Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for two solar-plus-storage projects in New South Wales. The Muswellbrook project will be built in a decommissioned coal mine and will feature 135MW of solar PV and a 35MW/270MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The Summerville solar-plus-storage project, on the other hand, will have an installed capacity of 90MW for solar PV and 90MW/360MWh for BESS.

On top of securing EPBC approval for these two projects, the Swedish IPP submitted plans for a 150MW solar-plus-storage project under the EPBC Act. Unlike the other two, this project would be built in Queensland and features a 128MW/256MWh BESS.

The EPBC Act, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. The approval must be received before a project can be developed.