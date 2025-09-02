Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OX2 appoints former BayWa r.e. head as new CEO

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
People, Markets & Finance
Europe

Latest

Ingeteam provides PV inverters for 640MW solar plant in Texas

News

SMA Solar predicts losses and ‘restructuring’ amid residential market decline

News

OX2 appoints former BayWa r.e. head as new CEO

News

Scatec signs 15-year PPA for 130MW solar project in Colombia

News

Iberdrola commissions 316MW Spanish solar PV project

News

Grenergy sells phase four of Oasis de Atacama solar-plus-storage project

News

NEM data spotlight: Solar PV generation strikes back with record-breaking month

Features, Long Reads

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

A year in review: solar moves centre stage in UK’s decarbonisation goals

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Matthias Taft has been appointed as CEO of OX2
Matthias Taft, pictured, served as CEO of renewables developer BayWa r.e. between 2021 and August 2025. Image: OX2.

Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has appointed Matthias Taft as its new chief executive officer.

The new role began yesterday (01 September 2025), with Taft succeeding Paul Stormoen, who will become a board member at OX2. Stormoen served as CEO since 2011, overseeing the company’s transition from an onshore wind developer to an IPP.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

Not ready to commit yet?
Get 30-day trial for $1
  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Taft previously served as CEO of renewables developer BayWa r.e. until the end of August, and began at his new position on Monday (1 September 2025). Taft was appointed as CEO of BayWa r.e. in 2021, and before that was responsible for the management of BayWa r.e. renewable energy since 2013.

“With my experience and expertise in the industry, I will do my utmost to support the company as we strive to become one of the most reputable global developers, with an outstanding and high-performing IPP portfolio”, said Taft.

Taft will lead a company with a renewables portfolio of 33GW capacity across different stages, including development, construction, asset management and operational. OX2 is currently present in nine markets across Europe and Australia, where it has recently been quite active.

During the summer, the company secured approvals under Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act for two solar-plus-storage projects in New South Wales. The Muswellbrook project will be built in a decommissioned coal mine and will feature 135MW of solar PV and a 35MW/270MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The Summerville solar-plus-storage project, on the other hand, will have an installed capacity of 90MW for solar PV and 90MW/360MWh for BESS.

On top of securing EPBC approval for these two projects, the Swedish IPP submitted plans for a 150MW solar-plus-storage project under the EPBC Act. Unlike the other two, this project would be built in Queensland and features a 128MW/256MWh BESS.

The EPBC Act, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. The approval must be received before a project can be developed.

ceo, executive appointments, ipp, OX2

Read Next

Image: Verano Energy

Verano Energy secures financing for 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile

August 29, 2025
Independent power producer (IPP) Verano Energy has closed a US$204 financing for a 83MW/660MWh solar-plus-storage project in Chile.
Jackie Trad has been appointed as CEO of the Clean Energy Council

Australia’s Clean Energy Council appoints new CEO

August 19, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Council has appointed Jackie Trad as its new chief executive officer, following the departure of Kane Thornton.
The 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured) ranked second in Rystad's leaderboard. Image: OX2.

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

August 14, 2025
OX2 has received government approval to build a 135MW solar-plus-storage site at a decommissioned coal mine site in NSW, Australia.
Image: Arevon

Arevon powers 758MW/1.2GWh solar-plus-storage plant in California

August 7, 2025
Independent power producer Arevon Energy has powered the second phase of the Eland solar-plus-storage Center in Los Angeles, California.
Matthias Taft to leave CEO role at BayWa r.e. in August

BayWa r.e. CEO to leave in August, company sells PV portfolio in Spain

July 31, 2025
Matthias Taft, the chief executive officer of renewables developer BayWa r.e., will leave the company at the end of August.
Image: OX2.

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 90MW solar-plus-storage site in Australia

July 21, 2025
Swedish solar developer OX2 has been approved for a 90MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales via Australia’s EPBC Act.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Sembcorp to build 86MWp floating solar project on Singapore’s Pandan Reservoir

News

Utility-scale solar and wind hit a record 47.2% electricity share in Australia’s NEM

News

TagEnergy acquires Australian developer ACE Power with 6GW renewables portfolio

News

US ITC to pursue investigation on PV cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos

News

CALSSA calls for US$10 million fine for utilities for slow residential solar and storage approval

News

Syria signs deal with STE to build 100MW solar PV plant

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.